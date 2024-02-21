CRITEO TO PRESENT AT THE KEYBANC EMERGING TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT ON MARCH 6, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, today announced that Megan Clarken, CEO, and Sarah Glickman, CFO, will present at the Keybanc Emerging Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 2:00 PM Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.

Contacts

Criteo Investor Relations
Melanie Dambre, m.dambre@criteo.com

Criteo Public Relations
Jessica Meyers, j.meyers@criteo.com

SOURCE Criteo Corp

