Criteo To Present At The Raymond James Technology Investors Conference On December 10, 2019

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the advertising platform for the open Internet, today announced that Benoit Fouilland, CFO, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference at the Westin Grand Central, in New York, NY, at 11:20 am ET on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj117/crto/. A replay of the presentation will subsequently be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.criteo.com .

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the advertising platform for the open Internet, an ecosystem that favors neutrality, transparency and inclusiveness. 2,800 Criteo team members partner with 20,000 customers and thousands of publishers around the globe to deliver effective advertising across all channels, by applying advanced machine learning to unparalleled data sets. Criteo empowers companies of all sizes with the technology they need to better know and serve their customers. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

