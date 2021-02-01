Criterium, Inc. Marks 30th Anniversary of Delivering Exceptional Personal Attention and Services for all Clinical Trial Elements

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Criterium, Inc. ("Criterium"), a full-service contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to providing efficiency and expertise in Clinical Trial Services to pharmaceuticals, biotech, and medical device companies throughout the world, is celebrating its 30th anniversary today.

John Hudak, MBA, President and Founder, Criterium, Inc.

"Over the past 30 years, Criterium's mission has been to provide all our stakeholders — clients, staff, consultants, sites — with an extraordinary experience; our proven formula for clinical trial success is based on the dedication of our executive management and project management teams," says John Hudak, MBA, President and Founder of Criterium.

Mr. Hudak started Criterium on January 31, 1991, to fill the need for more consistent, technology-based support of medical research. Using Interactive Voice Response (IVR), he created a new system for the real-time collection of patient diary data.

Since then, Criterium has widened the use and scope of state-of-the-art technologies in order to connect all stakeholders to real-time data sources. In addition to IVR, these technologies include Electronic Data Capture (EDC), Interactive Web Response (IWR), Electronic Patient Reported Outcomes (ePRO) and Electronic Clinical Outcomes Assessment (eCOA).

Criterium's expansion into Oncology Specialty Research Consortia groups, in conjunction with major universities nationally and recognized institutions, makes the CRO the definitive research network in the U.S. and Canada, with premier qualified sites available instantly for recruitment.

"The Oncology Consortia of Criterium, which is a collaboration of outstanding cancer research physicians who deliver innovative research and unparalleled expertise, is one of our key differentiators as a CRO," Mr. Hudak says. "We have engaged some of the industry's most respected key opinion leaders with our own full-service capabilities to harness translational science methodologies and streamline clinical cancer research and development."

Criterium's Oncology Consortia stand apart from other networks by offering exceptional therapeutic and targeted expertise in developing advanced clinical trial models better suited to adapt to changes in cancer drug development. Also, the consortia provide an experienced centralized network that integrates coordinated project, contract, and grant management.

The four members of the consortia are:

The Academic GI Cancer Consortium (AGICC), launched in 2008

The Academic Myeloma Cancer Consortium (AMyC), launched in 2010

The Academic Thoracic Oncology Medical Investigators Consortium (ATOMIC), launched in 2013

The Academic Breast Cancer Consortium (ABRCC), launched in 2014

"We couldn't be more proud of our employees' contributions to creating a significant impact on the industry and our partners' research programs over the past 30 years," Mr. Hudak concludes.

