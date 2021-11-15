Critical and Precious Metals Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Critical and Precious Metals Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3oeX6bJ

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Full Company

Legal Name - Presentation Name Ticker(s)

Keynote: "The Revenge of High School Chemistry: Understanding the Guts of the Periodic Table" Byron King, Energy and Metals Writer with Agora Financial and Investor Intel

Nova Royalty Corp. (OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

Torq Resources Inc. (OTCQX: TRBMF | TSX-V: TORQ)

Nevada Vanadium Mining Corp. (Private Company)

Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF | ASX: LKE)

Keynote: "What's So Critical About Critical Metals?" Chris Berry, Founder, House Mountain Partners Jack Lifton, Founder, Technology Metals Research, Editor-in-Chief, InvestorIntel.com

One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: OWRDF | CSE: OWLI)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (OTCQB: PNXLF | TSX-V: LIT)

World Copper Ltd. (OTCQB: WCUFF | TSX-V: WCU)

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCQB: MSMGF | TSX-V: GRDM)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: WMLLF | TSX-V: WML)

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCQB: LMRMF | TSX-V: LMR)

NorZinc Ltd. (OTCQB: NORZF | TSX: NZC)

E3 Metals Corp. (OTCQX: EEMMF | TSX-V: ETMC)

Keynote Presentation: "The Case for Gold and Silver: This Time it's Different" Rob Keintz, Editor of Gold Silver Pros Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (OTCQB: CCWOF | TSX-V: CCW) Signature Resources, Ltd. (OTCQB: SGGTF | TSX-V: SGU) Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO) New Pacific Metals Corp. (NYSE-A: NEWP | TSX: NUAG) Luncheon Keynote: "Reality Based Assessments of Gold, Silver, Energy Metals, Exploration Trends, and Potential Mining M&A" Jeffrey M. Christian, Managing Director of CPM Group Golden Arrow Resources Corp. (OTCQB: GARWF | TSX-V: GRG) Hochschild Mining PLC (OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC) Tier One Silver, Inc (OTCQB: TSLVF | TSX-V: TSLV) Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCQX: ELEMF | TSX-V: ELE) GoldHaven Resources Corp. (OTCQB: GHVNF | CSE: GOH) Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTCQB: ANPMF | TSX-V: APM) Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (OTCQB: HAMRF | CSE: HAMR) ATAC Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: ATADF | TSX-V: ATC)

Star Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: STRFF | TSX-V: STRR)



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/

