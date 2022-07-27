Critical Infrastructure Builds Resilient Systems with Paige Wireless, a Leading IoT Company

Paige Wireless Provides Over 99.99% Uptime for Connectivity that Supports Everything from the Food Supply to the Water Systems in North America

LINCOLN, Neb., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paige Wireless is solving fundamental problems amplified by aged critical infrastructure by providing affordable, reliable, and accessible solutions that leverage the Internet of Things (IoT), advanced sensor technology, and the largest carrier-grade LoRaWAN® network in North America. The company maintains its leadership position by helping customers tackle current and future challenges often not addressed by solutions providers.

Over the past few months, governments, businesses, and citizens have grappled with new internal and external threats. Paige Wireless exemplifies the standards that should be required to connect critical infrastructure; setting the standard for redundancy, network up-time, and security. They have incorporated several architectural methods and countermeasures to ensure consistent, dependable service.

"Working with customers, I see firsthand how Paige Wireless is integral to critical systems that affect people like the producers we rely on to provide us nutritious and safe food and the water professionals we depend on to deliver the most critical resource for life," said Julie Bushell, President. "We are committed to maintaining the highest standards so that the critical infrastructure our society depends on is resilient, redundant, and secure."

While many communities in America are struggling with aged infrastructure, some are implementing new technology and seeing results. Water District 63 in Idaho saw the potential for IoT, LoRaWAN®, and advanced sensor technology to change the way they serve the surrounding communities. In a recent case study, the Water District was able to increase efficiency and save water thanks to a partnership between Paige Wireless and Cisco. They estimate water savings of 9,000-15,000 acre-feet within a six-month season or nearly 32 Olympic-sized swimming pools of water per day. The District now has real-time data to make regular adjustments to the system, leading to significant daily savings.

To support critical infrastructure, Paige Wireless has built highly redundant cybersecurity protocols that include both an intrusion detection system (IDS) and an intrusion prevention system (IPS). There is also end-to-end data encryption using cryptographically-secure keys and encryption algorithms; additional sophistication allows only authorized users to have access.

Secure software-enabled access to all network elements is a key benefit for critical infrastructure, as Paige Wireless seeks to help customers predict emergencies and increase resilience. For added reassurance, the company provides 24/7 active monitoring of the entire network infrastructure.

"We are driving innovation in communities, on farms, along waterways, and across North America," said Bushell. "Paige Wireless will maintain market leadership in IoT and LoRaWAN as we continue to expand our offerings and our network."

Paige Wireless is the largest contiguous carrier-grade LoRaWAN®, network in North America with a focus on bringing connectivity and IoT solutions to critical infrastructures. The company helps businesses and communities leverage technology for remote monitoring and data collection, automating tasks, security and asset management, resource control, observation, installations, and much more.

By delivering fully integrated solutions, Paige Wireless allows rapid adoption of the latest technological advances and the realization of its benefits. The company consistently exceeds SLAs by delivering 99.9% network uptime since launching in 2019. Dedicated to providing meaningful solutions, Paige Wireless deploys, owns and operates its network hardware and cloud-based network server, allowing for rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) through the acceleration of carrier-grade services and advanced sensor technology.

