Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Reach $106B by 2025

In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts, it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data & Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.

This 1123-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market– 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

Aviation Security market growth is driven by the following factors:

Aviation travel and cargo industry growth

New and upgraded airports

Terror threats

New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.

President Trump's national security agenda

PRC President Xi's internal security policy

What is the CIP market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?

What are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?

Who are the decision-makers?

What drives the customers to purchase CIP solutions and services?

What are the CIP customers looking for?

What are the CIP technology & services trends?

What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?

What are the challenges to CIP market penetration & growth?

B. The global Critical Infrastructure Protection market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.

With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global critical infrastructure protection market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:

By 5 Technologies:

Cyber Security

Command & Control Systems

Physical Barriers & Passive Fences

Intrusion Detection Technologies

AI, Access Control & Other



By 5 Vertical Market:

IT Infrastructure

Financial Services

Communication & Transportation

Energy & Power

Other CIP



By 43 National Markets:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

UK

France

Netherlands

Belgium

Sweden

Denmark

Germany

Austria

Italy

Spain

Poland

Czech Republic

Russia

Rest of Europe

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

India

China

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan

Pakistan

Taiwan

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific



By 5 Regional Markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific



By 5 Revenue Source Markets:

Product Sales

Integration, Installation & Commissioning

Training & Services

Planning & Consulting

Maintenance & Upgrades

C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:

Market drivers & inhibitors

Business opportunities

SWOT analysis

Competitive analysis

Business environment

The 2018-2025 market

D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:

Appendix A: National CIP Market Background for 40 countries

Appendix B: The Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry

Appendix C: CIP Related Products Standards

Appendix D: Abbreviations

F. The report addresses over 300 security standards (including links)

The Critical Infrastructure Security Market report provides updated extensive data on 146 leading CIP related vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, critical infrastructure protection products, and contact info.).

