Critical Infrastructure Protection Market - 2019-2025
Jul 03, 2019, 04:35 ET
Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Reach $106B by 2025
In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts, it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data & Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791866/?utm_source=PRN This 1123-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.
The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market– 2019-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.
Aviation Security market growth is driven by the following factors:
- Aviation travel and cargo industry growth
- New and upgraded airports
- Terror threats
- New and maturing technologies, (e.g., High Sensitivity X-ray Detectors, Artificial Intelligence NPR Based Threat classification, Big Data & Data Analysis, Machine Learning Based Automated (EDS & X-ray) Image Interpretation & Smart Sensors, Cybersecurity, and 3D Facial Biometrics.
- President Trump's national security agenda
- PRC President Xi's internal security policy
Why Buy this Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Report?
A. Questions answered in this report include:
- What is the CIP market size and what are the trends of 232 submarkets during 2018-2025?
- What are the CIP submarkets that provide attractive business opportunities?
- Who are the decision-makers?
- What drives the customers to purchase CIP solutions and services?
- What are the CIP customers looking for?
- What are the CIP technology & services trends?
- What are the 10 Vertical and Technology markets SWOTs (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats)?
- What are the challenges to CIP market penetration & growth?
B. The global Critical Infrastructure Protection market size data is analyzed via 5 independent key perspectives.
With a highly fragmented market we address the "money trail" – each dollar spent, and the global critical infrastructure protection market is analyzed and crosschecked via 5 orthogonal viewpoints:
By 5 Technologies:
Cyber Security
Command & Control Systems
Physical Barriers & Passive Fences
Intrusion Detection Technologies
AI, Access Control & Other
By 5 Vertical Market:
IT Infrastructure
Financial Services
Communication & Transportation
Energy & Power
Other CIP
By 43 National Markets:
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of LATAM
UK
France
Netherlands
Belgium
Sweden
Denmark
Germany
Austria
Italy
Spain
Poland
Czech Republic
Russia
Rest of Europe
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Kuwait
Nigeria
South Africa
Rest of MEA
India
China
South Korea
Japan
Australia
Azerbaijan
Kazakhstan
Pakistan
Taiwan
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
By 5 Regional Markets:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Asia Pacific
By 5 Revenue Source Markets:
Product Sales
Integration, Installation & Commissioning
Training & Services
Planning & Consulting
Maintenance & Upgrades
C. Detailed market analysis frameworks for each of the market sectors are provided, including:
Market drivers & inhibitors
Business opportunities
SWOT analysis
Competitive analysis
Business environment
The 2018-2025 market
D. The report includes the following 4 appendices:
Appendix A: National CIP Market Background for 40 countries
Appendix B: The Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry
Appendix C: CIP Related Products Standards
Appendix D: Abbreviations
F. The report addresses over 300 security standards (including links)
G. The Critical Infrastructure Security Market report provides updated extensive data on 146 leading CIP related vendors (including companies' profile, recent annual revenues, key executives, critical infrastructure protection products, and contact info.):
3M
3i-MIND
3VR
3xLOGIC
ABB
Accenture
ACTi Corporation
ADANI
ADT Security Services
AeroVironment Inc.
Agent Video Intelligence
Airbus Defense and Space
Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia Group)
ALPHAOPEN
Anixter
Appealing Products Inc. (API)/ChemSee
Aralia Systems
AT&T Inc.
Augusta Systems
Austal
Auto Clear
Avigilon Corporation
Aware
Axis
AxxonSoft
Ayonix
BAE Systems
BHAHIA Corp (Sibel Ltd.)
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd
BioLink Solutions
Biosensor Applications
Boeing
Bollinger Shipyards, Inc
Bosch Security Systems
Brijot Imaging Systems
Bruker Corporation
BT
Camero
Cassidian
CEIA
CelPlan
China Security & Surveillance, Inc.
Cisco Systems
Citilog
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Computer Network Limited (CNL)
Computer Sciences Corporation
CrossMatch
DetectaChem LLC
Diebold
DRS Technologies Inc.
DVTel
Elbit Systems Ltd.
Elsag Datamat
Emerson Electric
Ericsson
ESRI
FaceFirst
Leonardo (former Finmeccanica SpA)
Firetide
Fisher Labs
Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
G4S
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.
General Dynamics Corporation
Getac Technology Corporation
Gilardoni SpA
Hanwha Techwin
Harris Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hexagon AB
Hitachi
Honeywell International Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
IBM
IndigoVision
Intel Security
IntuVision Inc
INXRAY Inc.
iOmniscient
Ion Applications Inc.
IPConfigure
IPS Intelligent Video Analytics
Iris ID Systems, Inc.
IriTech Inc.
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
ISS
Ketech Defense
L-3 Security & Detection Systems
Leidos, Inc.
LIXI Inc.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
MACROSCOP
MDS
Mer group
Milestone Systems A/S
MilliVision
Mirasys
Mistral Security Inc.
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
National Instruments
NEC Corporation
NICE Systems
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Nuance Communications, Inc.
Nuctech Co. Ltd.
ObjectVideo
Panasonic Corporation
Pelco
Pivot3
Proximex
QinetiQ Limited
Rapiscan Systems, Inc.
Raytheon
Red X Defense
Rockwell Collins, Inc.
Safran S.A.
Salient Sciences
Scanna MSC Ltd.
Scent Detection Technologies
Schneider Electric
Scintrex Trace
SeeTec
Siemens
Smart China (Holdings) Limited
Smiths Detection Inc.
Sony Corp.
Speech Technology Center
Suprema Inc.
Syagen Technology
Synectics Plc
Tandu Technologies & Security Systems Ltd
TeraView
Texas Instruments
Textron Inc.
Thales Group
Thermo Electron Corp.
ThruVision Systems
Total Recall
Unisys Corporation
Verint
Vialogy LLC
Vidisco Ltd.
Vigilant Technology
Wesminster International Ltd.
Zhejiang Dahua Technology
