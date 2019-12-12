NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market to Reach $106B by 2025In upcoming years, the Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) market and industry are forecast to go through major technology shifts; it is expected to reach $106 billion in 2025. New and maturing technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Smart Fences, Big Data & Data Analysis, AI based people identification, Smart Checkpoints, Advanced Cybersecurity, Bi-Modal Biometrics and Nano Sensors will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



This 1123-page market report is the most comprehensive review of the global CIP market available today. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

The Critical Infrastructure Protection Market– 2020-2025 report, consisting of 3 volumes, presents a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology, 5 regional, 5 revenue sources and 43 national markets, detailing 232 relevant 2018-2025 submarkets.

