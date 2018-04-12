NEW YORK, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05376456



According to "Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022", critical infrastructure protection market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% by 2022, on account of growing demand and adoption of advanced security solutions and rising number of cyber-attacks across the globe.Moreover, increasing government focus on development of smart cities, globally; growing implementation of IoT technology and digitalization; and rising adoption of cloud computing are expected to further boost the global critical infrastructure protection market in the coming years.



Global critical infrastructure protection market is controlled by these major players, namely - IBM Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Leidos Holdings, Inc., General Dynamics Information Technology, Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Symantec Corporation.



"Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market By Component, By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012-2022" discusses the following aspects of critical infrastructure protection market globally:

•Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Component (Security Technologies & Services), By Application (Energy & Power, Transportation Systems, etc), By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with critical infrastructure protection manufacturers, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



