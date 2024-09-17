Critical Intervention Services and S2 Institute Launch Free Crime Deterrence and Safety Training in Compliance with Florida Statute 768.0706(2)(c)

Training Now Available On-Demand at www.HB837training.com

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Intervention Services (CIS), in partnership with the S2 Institute, proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking, on-demand Crime Deterrence and Safety Training program, available now at www.HB837training.com. This comprehensive training is free to the public until January 1, 2025, and is designed to help organizations comply with Florida Statute 768.0706(2)(c).

A major benefit for management companies: CIS clients who have undergone a Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) assessment will receive unlimited, no-cost access to this training for their employees — permanently. This unique offering ensures management companies can provide continuous safety training without incurring additional costs, enabling them to stay compliant with Florida Statute 768.0706(2)(c) and protect both current and future employees.

Comprehensive Crime Prevention Training

The training program, based on the proposed curriculum developed by the Florida Crime Prevention Training Institute (Department of Legal Affairs), covers critical strategies to prevent and respond to crime. Upon completion, participants will receive a certificate of completion, providing proof of their commitment to safety and preparedness.

CIS, known for its expertise in specialized security and safety solutions, including CPTED assessments, designed this program to deliver practical crime deterrence techniques that enhance safety and awareness across multifamily environments.

"We are excited to be the first to offer this crucial on-demand training, empowering both individuals and organizations to take proactive steps in improving their safety measures," said Craig Gundry, Vice President of Special Projects at Critical Intervention Services. "With crime prevention more important than ever, we are committed to making this information easily accessible to everyone."

Exclusive Features for Management Companies

For management companies, the training comes with enhanced benefits, including an online administrative portal for streamlined oversight. This portal allows management teams to monitor employee progress, ensuring full compliance with training requirements. Additionally, it provides on-demand access to training records, simplifying the retrieval of important documents as needed.

Through this administrative portal, management companies can enjoy complete transparency in tracking training progress, ensuring accountability and timely completion of required courses.

Enroll Today

The Crime Deterrence and Safety Training is available now at www.HB837training.com. Enrollment is open to all multifamily management companies, their employees, and the general public. Take advantage of this free offer before it expires on January 1, 2025.

About Critical Intervention Services (CIS)

Critical Intervention Services has performed more than 400 CPTED (Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design) assessments, positioning itself as a trusted leader in community safety evaluations. CIS has assessed more properties for compliance with Florida Statute 768.0706(2)(a) than any other provider. With the largest private sector team of Florida Crime Prevention Practitioners (FCPs), CIS provides timely and effective assessments to ensure properties meet the highest standards of crime prevention.

CIS serves clients across the residential, commercial, and government sectors, helping them mitigate security risks and enhance safety.

About S2 Institute

Founded in 1998, the S2 Safety & Intelligence Institute has trained thousands of professionals in security risk management and public safety. Over the past two decades, S2 has earned a global reputation as one of the premier sources for security and public safety training. In addition to public courses, S2 offers private training and consulting services to corporations and government organizations worldwide.

For Press Inquiries:

Craig Gundry, PSP, FCP

Vice President of Special Projects

Phone: 727-461-9417

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Critical Intervention Services