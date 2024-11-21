Critical Metals Surge Opens Prime Opportunity for Mining Investors

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Interest in the mining sector is on the rise, fueled by growing demand for metals that are crucial to modern industries. The shift toward clean-energy technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, has heightened the need for critical minerals, particularly lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements (REEs). At the same time, traditional metals such as copper and aluminum are seeing renewed importance due to their essential roles in infrastructure and energy transmission. Gold and silver remain appealing as safe-haven assets during periods of economic uncertainty and inflation. Additionally, the global drive for decarbonization and energy efficiency is boosting demand for platinum group metals (PGMs), which are valued for their purity, high melting points and unique catalytic properties. These metals are integral to numerous industrial processes and play a pivotal role in autocatalysis and pollution control within the automotive industry. With potential supply disruptions from major producers and geopolitical tensions tightening the market, mining companies are well positioned for growth. One of those companies, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE: PLG) (TSX: PTM) (Platinum Group Metals Profile), is emerging as a leader in the PGM space, due to the performance of its flagship Waterberg Project in South Africa. Platinum Group Metals joins other mining and commodity-related organizations that are focused on strengthening their foothold in the mining sector, including companies such as Endeavour Silver Corporation (Canada) (NYSE: EXK), Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM), New Gold Inc. (NYSE American: NGD) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND).

PGM outlook on rise due to several critical factors.

Recognizing the rising demand for PGMs, Platinum Group Metals is committed to developing flagship initiative.

Company reports notable results from independent feasibility study.

View the infographic of the Platinum Group Metals editorial here (https://nnw.fm/lsqdV).

Critical Factors Lead to Positive Sector Outlook

The platinum group metals (PGMs) space encompasses six key metals, including platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and osmium. These metals are highly valued for their catalytic capabilities, resistance to corrosion, and superior electrical conductivity, making them indispensable across an array of industries such as automotive, electronics and healthcare. Although there were initial concerns that the rise of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) could reduce PGM demand, the industry's outlook has improved due to several critical factors.

Renewed Auto Sector Demand for Platinum and Palladium: The automotive industry remains a major driver of PGM consumption, particularly for platinum and palladium, which are essential components in catalytic converters for internal combustion engines (ICE) and hybrid vehicles (https://ibn.fm/FRD99). While BEVs once seemed poised to dampen demand, a slowdown in BEV sales has led to a renewed focus on ICE and hybrid models, boosting the need for PGMs. This trend highlights the ongoing importance of PGMs in reducing emissions, even as the automotive sector gradually shifts toward more sustainable technologies.

Geopolitical Risks Affecting Palladium Supply: Russia is the leading global supplier of palladium, accounting for a significant portion of the world's output. However, geopolitical instability and the possibility of sanctions on Russian exports present serious risks to the palladium supply chain (https://ibn.fm/GBDd8). These uncertainties could result in supply disruptions and increased prices, offering potential advantages to producers operating outside Russia.

South Africa's Challenges in Platinum and Rhodium Production: South Africa plays a dominant role in the global production of platinum and rhodium. However, the country faces persistent issues such as energy shortages, labor disputes, and operational inefficiencies, which have led to reduced output (https://ibn.fm/7IC7a). Many of the region's traditional platinum and palladium mines are aging, deeply situated, and costly to maintain, raising safety concerns as well. These production challenges further tighten supply, providing additional upward pressure on PGM prices and underscoring their strategic value.

Growing Investment Interest in Platinum: Amid rising economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions, precious metals are increasingly sought after as safe-haven investments. Platinum, alongside gold and silver, has attracted significant attention from investors (https://ibn.fm/WyVRW). This growing investment demand underscores the dual nature of PGMs as both industrial and financial assets, making them particularly appealing in times of market volatility.

Joint Effort Creates Flagship Initiative

Recognizing the rising demand for PGMs, Platinum Group Metals is committed to addressing this need through its flagship initiative, the South Africa–based Waterberg Project. Originally identified by the company in November 2011, this project focuses on key PGMs such as palladium, platinum and rhodium, as well as gold, capitalizing on the company's specialized knowledge to help meet growing global demand.

The Waterberg Project (https://ibn.fm/i6X2y) is a collaborative effort involving several partners: Platinum Group Metals; Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (Implats); HJ Platinum, a consortium of Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation and Hanwa Co.; and Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) partner Mnombo Wethu Consultants (Pty) Ltd. The deposit is relatively shallow, and the planned mine is designed as a mechanized, underground operation focused on bulk production. This approach aims to deliver a safe, sustainable, and scalable supply of PGMs.

The Waterberg Project offers significant opportunities for investors seeking exposure to the PGM market. The project's strengths include a substantial resource base, the potential for cost-efficient production, strategic partnerships with a major platinum producer and a Japanese consortium, and a collaboration with a Saudi Arabia–based group working to establish a PGM smelter in Saudi Arabia. Together, these factors position the Waterberg Project as a unique and competitive asset in the PGM industry.

Feasibility Study Notes Project Potential

Platinum Group Metals recently reported on results from an Independent Definitive Feasibility Study Update (2024 DFS) that the company had undertaken, which was focused on the Waterberg Mine. Key findings from the report include several notable observations, including the following (https://ibn.fm/gD6EU):

Increased Mineral Reserve Estimate: Proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 20% to 23.41 million 4E oz (246.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.96 4E g/t, 0.08% copper (Cu), and 0.17% nickel (Ni).

Proven and probable mineral reserves increased by 20% to 23.41 million 4E oz (246.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 2.96 4E g/t, 0.08% copper (Cu), and 0.17% nickel (Ni). Extended Life of Mine: LOM increased from 45 years to 54 years with annual steady state average production in concentrate of 353,208 4E oz. and peak annual production of 432,950 4E oz.

LOM increased from 45 years to 54 years with annual steady state average production in concentrate of 353,208 4E oz. and peak annual production of 432,950 4E oz. Robust Economics: After-tax net present value at an 8% real discount rate of $569 million and an Internal Rate of Return of 14.2% using average long-term consensus metal prices as of May 2024 .

After-tax net present value at an 8% real discount rate of and an Internal Rate of Return of 14.2% using average long-term consensus metal prices as of . One of the Lowest Cost PGM Mines in Southern Africa : On site LOM average cash cost, including base metal byproduct credits and smelter discounts as a cost, of $658 per 4E oz, with an all-in sustaining cost of $761 per 4E oz.

On site LOM average cash cost, including base metal byproduct credits and smelter discounts as a cost, of per 4E oz, with an all-in sustaining cost of per 4E oz. Strong Cash Flow Generation: LOM free after-tax cashflow of $6.50 billion at consensus prices.

LOM free after-tax cashflow of at consensus prices. Reasonable Capital: Estimated total project capital of $946 million , including 8.5% for contingencies, and peak capital estimated at $776 million .

"The 2024 DFS validates the world-class nature of the Waterberg Project," said Frank R. Hallam, Platinum Group president and CEO. "Engineering teams from Stantec, DRA and Fraser McGill have collaborated to achieve an optimized and de-risked mine plan while also minimizing capital requirements. The primary objectives of the 2024 DFS were to update and minimize capital and operating costs, and to simplify the construction, ramp up and operating profile of the Waterberg Mine.

"I believe these objectives have been achieved," Hallam continued. "We look forward to advancing the Waterberg Project for the benefit of our partners and local communities, as well as all the people of South Africa. The Waterberg Project is planned to create approximately 2,000 jobs during construction and approximately 1,425 mostly high skilled jobs once steady state mining is achieved. PGMs, copper and nickel play key roles in automotive emissions control and energy transition technologies, including that found in battery electric, plug-in hybrid, gasoline hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The Waterberg Project is a long-life asset capable of profitably producing these critical metals."

PGM Collaborative Venture Eyeing Breakthrough Batteries

Another key piece that distinguishes Platinum Group Metals is its Lion Battery Research project, a joint venture with Anglo American Platinum. This project aims to develop lithium-sulfur batteries incorporating PGMs, a breakthrough that could transform energy storage and broaden the applications of PGMs (https://ibn.fm/jvSJN).

To advance this goal, Platinum Group Metals and Anglo American Platinum Limited cofounded Lion Battery Technologies. The venture focuses on integrating palladium and platinum into lithium battery technologies. According to the company, "The potential to drive new demand for platinum and palladium in battery technology is both an exciting opportunity and strategically significant for both partners." Lion Battery Technologies has partnered with Florida International University (FIU) to push forward a research program exploring the use of platinum and palladium in lithium-air and lithium-sulfur batteries to enhance their energy capacity and cycle life.

Under the terms of its agreement with FIU, Lion Battery Technologies is granted exclusive rights to any intellectual property developed and will oversee the commercialization of these advancements. The company is also evaluating several complementary opportunities to further develop next-generation battery technologies incorporating PGMs. Lithium-air and lithium-sulfur batteries offer much higher energy density than current lithium-ion options, potentially delivering performance improvements by several orders of magnitude.

The company highlights the transformative potential of these next-generation batteries, noting their lightweight, high-power capabilities. This makes them particularly appealing for battery electric vehicles and a wide range of other applications beyond transportation. As these technologies scale, they could play a significant role in the growing market for advanced energy-storage solutions.

Shaping the Future

The present landscape in mining offers promising opportunities for investors interested in sectors shaping the future of energy, technology and infrastructure. With demand on the rise, mining investments are becoming an integral part of growth-oriented portfolios. Numerous companies are actively working to present compelling investment opportunities for those looking to capitalize on the mining industry's potential.

Endeavour Silver Corporation (Canada) (NYSE: EXK) is a mining company focused on discovering and mining silver, with projects and operations in three countries, including Mexico, Chile and the United States. The company is focused on being a leading silver producer that creates value for its stakeholders by discovering, developing and operating mines in a sustainable way (https://nnw.fm/OoKQe). Endeavour's business strategy balances short-term profitability with long-term investments in exploration and development to extend mine lives and build new mines to drive future profitability.

Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM) is a Canadian mid-tier precious metals producer established in two of the world's premier mining regions: Latin America and West Africa. The company operates five mines as well as an advanced exploration project; these operations are located in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, Peru and Senegal. Fortuna Mining Corp. produces gold and silver and is committed to generate shared value over the long-term for its stakeholders through efficient production, environmental stewardship and social responsibility (https://nnw.fm/L9mr2).

New Gold Inc. (NYSE American: NGD) is on a mission to be the leading intermediate gold producer, driving responsible and profitable mining in a way that creates sustainable and enduring value for shareholders as well as the environment. The diversified company operates multiple mines, producing byproducts such as silver and copper while using multiple mining methods and types of deposits (https://nnw.fm/eepma).

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) holds royalty rights on mining operations around the world. Rather than operating mines, Sandstorm Gold provides an upfront payment in exchange for future revenue or gold production. The result is a diversified portfolio of mining royalties that provides stable cash flows and an impressive growth profile because royalty companies can outperform the underlying metals that their portfolios are comprised of as well as amplifying investor returns (https://nnw.fm/MAa2C).

In summary, the PGM industry is positioned for growth, driven by the resilience of auto-sector demand, geopolitical supply risks, and increased investment interest, all of which reinforce the strategic importance of these versatile metals.

For more information about Platinum Group Metals, please visit Platinum Group Metals Ltd

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, FNM, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

FNM & NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW & FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

NetworkNewsWire

New York, NY

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

[email protected]

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire