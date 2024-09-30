Critical Minerals Expert Peter Bryant Joins National Center for Energy Analytics Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA) announces the addition of Peter Bryant to its Advisory Board. Bryant, Board Chair of Clareo and Co-Founder and Board Chair of the Development Partner Institute, brings decades of practical experience in advising the mining and energy sectors.

Mark P. Mills, Executive Director of NCEA, stated, "We're pleased to add Peter's deep expertise in all things mining, to NCEA's team of incredible advisors," continuing, "Our society, in general, and energy systems, in particular, depend on minerals that are increasingly sourced and refined outside the U.S. Many policymakers are either ignoring or don't understand the complexities and geopolitical implications of sourcing critical minerals from countries as diverse as DRC, Indonesia, Peru, and, of course, China."

Bryant's experience, which goes beyond mining and spans the consulting, not-for-profit, venture, and emerging technology sectors, gives him a uniquely wide-ranging perspective on the role of critical minerals in our world. His experience includes engagements with such leading companies as Anglo American, BHP, Rio Tinto, Teck Resources, JCI, BP, GE O&G, Baker Hughes, Castrol, Edison International, and Goldcorp.

According to Peter Bryant, "We cannot escape the realities of the quantity and diversity of minerals and metals needed for everything including smart phones, modern cars, data centers, and especially everywhere in the hardware of global electrical grids. The acceleration in mineral demands arising from the drive toward electrification poses enormous challenges for mining, an industry already struggling with capital demands and regulations." Bryant added, "Too many policymakers fail to appreciate the severity of a looming 'minerals famine,' and the need to restore realism to these long planning cycles."

Bryant joins the NCEA Advisory Board that includes: Zabrina Johal, Senior Director of Strategic Development for General Atomics; Terrence Keeley, Chairman and CEO of 1PointSix; Devang Khakhar, Professor of Chemical Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay; Steven Koonin, PhD, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution; Julio M. Ottino, Dean Emeritus at Northwestern University; Paul H. Tice, Adjunct Professor of Finance at NYU Stern School of Business; Scott W. Tinker, PhD, Director Emeritus at the Bureau of Economic Geology, University of Texas; and David G. Victor, Professor of Innovation and Public Policy at the School of Global Policy and Strategy at UC San Diego.

About NCEA:

The National Center for Energy Analytics is a think tank devoted to data-driven analyses of policies, plans, and technologies surrounding the supply and use of energy essential for human flourishing. Through objective analyses of energy policies and their implications, NCEA aims to inform policymakers, industry leaders, and the public on critical energy issues.

About Clareo:

Clareo is a strategy consulting firm providing expert advice to the mining, energy and food sectors. For over two decades, the international firm has worked with global, Fortune-500 level companies to build market-leading strategies and develop new businesses.

