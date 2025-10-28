Critical Minerals Industry: DataM Intelligence Helped Japan-Based Tech Leader in Identifying Strategic Opportunities Across Asia-Pacific

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataM Intelligence, a global leader in industrial market intelligence and consulting, has successfully supported a Japan-based engineering and technology firm in identifying high-potential opportunities across the Asia-Pacific critical minerals market. The engagement helped the client connect its chlor-alkali production technologies with key mining and refining companies active in lithium, nickel, rare earth, and aluminum processing, key segments driving the region's sustainable industrial transition.

Expand Globally with Confidence – Book Your FREE Consultation Today: https://www.datamintelligence.com/campaign/partnership-identification

Challenge

The client aimed to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific mining and mineral processing market by promoting its advanced chlor-alkali and electrochemical process technologies. Despite its global expertise, the company faced major challenges:

Limited visibility into mineral processing systems using both caustic soda (NaOH) and hydrochloric acid (HCl) as core reagents.

into mineral processing systems using both and as core reagents. Data fragmentation regarding reagent consumption and process efficiency across various ore and brine-based extraction routes.

regarding reagent consumption and process efficiency across various ore and brine-based extraction routes. Difficulty identifying qualified operators and EPC partners across Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, New Zealand, and New Caledonia .

across . Lack of project intelligence to track new refining and tailings treatment initiatives adopting chlor-alkali systems.

These gaps restricted the company's ability to target the right customers, evaluate reagent supply potential, and scale its presence in the growing Asia-Pacific rare earth elements market.

DataM Intelligence's Solution

To bridge this gap, DataM Intelligence executed a 12-week industrial consulting engagement combining chemical-process analysis, industrial facility mapping, and technology pipeline assessment. Using its proprietary Industrial Process Intelligence Platform and extensive market datasets, DataM provided a multi-dimensional view of reagent usage, process applications, and partnership opportunities.

Key Deliverables

Process Mapping:

Identification of 18 refining and extraction processes involving both NaOH and HCl across lithium, nickel, rare earth, and aluminum value chains.

Identification of involving both NaOH and HCl across lithium, nickel, rare earth, and aluminum value chains. Quantitative Benchmarking:

Estimation of reagent use between 0.9–1.4 tons of NaOH and 0.6–1.2 tons of HCl per ton of processed output.

Estimation of reagent use between and per ton of processed output. Market Mapping:

Profiling of 75+ refining and processing facilities and 40+ mining operators across the Asia-Pacific region using or developing chlor-alkali-based processes.

Profiling of and across the Asia-Pacific region using or developing chlor-alkali-based processes. Technology Pipeline Analysis:

Tracking of 20+ upcoming mineral projects (2025–2030) incorporating electrochemical and chlor-alkali systems in refining and tailings treatment.

Tracking of incorporating electrochemical and chlor-alkali systems in refining and tailings treatment. Opportunity Prioritization Framework:

Development of a partner-ranking model that shortlisted 12 high-fit companies with strong alignment to the client's technologies and process needs.

Impact and Results

The engagement delivered measurable outcomes, allowing the client to develop a precise, data-backed expansion roadmap in the Asia-Pacific rare earth minerals sector.

Through DataM's intelligence and analysis, the client:

Achieved visibility across 115+ verified industrial sites (operational and planned).

(operational and planned). Identified 12 strategic customers and partners across lithium and nickel refining sectors.

across lithium and nickel refining sectors. Optimized internal business development efforts with process-level insights and verified reagent demand data.

with process-level insights and verified reagent demand data. Strengthened strategic positioning for chlor-alkali technologies in green refining initiatives.

This case demonstrates how DataM Intelligence's process-level consulting combines engineering insight with commercial data to empower clients in the chemical, materials, and mining markets to make faster, smarter, and more strategic decisions.

Expand Globally with Confidence – Book Your FREE Consultation Today: https://www.datamintelligence.com/campaign/partnership-identification

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP, headquartered in Hyderabad, India, is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in industrial research, technology scouting, process analytics, and partner identification across chemicals, manufacturing, and energy sectors.

With coverage of 200+ industries, 10,000+ facilities, and an in-house Asia-Pacific industrial intelligence database, DataM helps global companies bridge technical innovation with market growth.

Need Customized Industrial Intelligence?

If your organization requires similar support in the chemicals, materials, or mining market, DataM Intelligence offers tailored solutions including:

Partner Identification – Find qualified distributors, EPC partners, or technology adopters across target regions.

– Find qualified distributors, EPC partners, or technology adopters across target regions. Lead Generation & Business Mapping – Build verified customer pipelines with technical and commercial intelligence.

– Build verified customer pipelines with technical and commercial intelligence. Market Sizing & Forecasting – Quantify opportunities across value chains with data-backed projections and growth models.

– Quantify opportunities across value chains with data-backed projections and growth models. Competitive & Technology Benchmarking – Evaluate industrial competitors, emerging processes, and R&D trends.

DataM will customize every report according to your business objectives, ensuring actionable insights for market entry, technology promotion, or regional expansion.

Expand Globally with Confidence – Book Your FREE Consultation Today: https://www.datamintelligence.com/campaign/partnership-identification

Contact:

Sai Kiran

DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP

Ground floor, DSL Abacus IT Park, Industrial Development Area

Uppal, Hyderabad, Telangana 500039

USA: +1 877-441-4866

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1858619/3573087/DataM_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP