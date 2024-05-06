Critical Start Receives Three Cyber Defense Magazine 2024 Global InfoSec Award Wins

Critical Start Recognized as Industry Leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR); Randy Watkins Awarded Top Chief Technology Officer

PLANO, Texas, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at RSA Conference, Critical Start , a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and pioneer of Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR), is thrilled to announce that it has been honored as a Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global Infosec Award winner in Best Product Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR) and Hot Company Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Randy Watkins, Chief Technology Officer at Critical Start, also garnered recognition as Publisher's Choice Chief Technology Officer. The CDM Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide unique and compelling products and services.

In today's turbulent cyber threat environment, Critical Start disrupts the security space with a complete portfolio of services designed to reduce and mitigate risk exposure. The company's MDR service provides 24x7x365 threat monitoring, investigation, and response across customers' endpoints, network, identities, cloud workloads, and applications that simplify the critical elements of cybersecurity for an organization. Critical Start's MCRR solutions go beyond reactive threat-based detect and response measures to support organizational security programs across all six functions of the National Institute of Standards and Technology Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF 2.0).

"Critical Start embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

"In the face of rapidly evolving cyberattacks, organizations urgently need to adopt innovative, holistic, and proactive strategies to mitigate cybersecurity risks," said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. "We are honored to receive these awards from Cyber Defense Magazine in recognition of our commitment to providing leading-edge services and technology to address those needs. I'd also like to extend a huge congratulations to Critical Start's CTO, Randy Watkins, for his recognition in this year's awards as Publisher's Choice Chief Technology Officer - we couldn't agree more that he is well-deserving of this accolade."

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2024 RSA conference beginning on May 6. The complete list of winners can be found at http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ .

For more information on the Critical Start product suite, visit the link here or visit the Critical Start team at RSAC 2024 at Booth #449 .

About Critical Start

Organizations today face the challenge of aligning their cyber protection measures with their risk appetite. CRITICALSTART®, a pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction solutions, provides holistic cyber risk monitoring via its Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform , paired with a human-led risk and security operations team, combined with over 8 years of award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. By continuously monitoring and mitigating cyber risks, Critical Start enables businesses to proactively protect their critical assets with a measurable ROI. The company's platform provides maturity assessments, peer benchmarking, posture and event analytics, and response capabilities. Its risk and security operations team evaluates and actions threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and performs comprehensive threat intelligence research. Critical Start enables organizations to achieve the highest level of cyber risk reduction for every dollar invested, allowing them to confidently reach their desired levels of risk tolerance.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking "What's Next?" so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

