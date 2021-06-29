Critical Thinker and Psychologist Dr. Gad Saad Signs Exclusive Podcast Contract with PodTV

PHILADELPHIA, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned psychologist, author and professor, Dr. Gad Saad is bringing his podcast "The Saad Truth with Dr. Gad Saad" to PodTV's curated roster of outspoken talent. Seeking a new way to develop his show and expand its audience, The Saad Truth video podcast now exclusively airs through the PodTV's innovative OTT video streaming platform.

"We embrace giving people the chance to express themselves. Gad is recognized globally as a foremost authority in his field and brings unique, qualified insights to every discussion he's part of," said Jeff White, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, PodTV. "We are honored to bring a great mind like Gad onboard our platform and look forward to expanding the reach of his provocative podcast through our highly curated video programming."

"I'm thrilled to announce that starting today my long-format chats will only be found on PodTV, where they believe in free speech for all," said Saad. "Download the app today to listen to my recent episode and say no to cancel culture."



Saad's books, The Evolutionary Bases of Consumption, The Consuming Instinct, and most recently, the bestseller, The Parasitic Mind, have been met with critical acclaim both in his field and beyond. From his books, Saad built a foundation for the critical perspective that drives conversations with guests on The Saad Truth. As "the home for science, reason, logic and common sense," Saad's podcast delivers surprising insights and unfiltered truths about the world we live in, all through the lens of his particular brand of evolutionary psychology. This has led to impressive growth of Saad's podcast over the years on YouTube and Spotify with over 300,000 loyal subscribers.

On PodTV, The Saad Truth gains a centralized forum to produce and share insightful conversations between Saad and his guests, as well as expand his reach to more than 60 million homes where PodTV is found and free for subscribers. Alongside other pioneering podcasts such as the Jordan Harbinger Show, Triggernometry, Conversations with Coleman, and The Gangster Chronicles, The Saad Truth with Dr. Gad Saad lives on a platform that allows for free thought and compelling conversation without being lost in the noise of the broader podcast industry. With PodTV's expertise, The Saad Truth will be equipped to continue its trend of growth and groundbreaking conversation.

