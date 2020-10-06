Criticality Launches First Moisture-focused Product under Korent™ and Korent Select™ Brands

The first product in its up-and-coming, moisture-focused CBD line is designed to calm and moisturize the skin through topical application. The lotion – ideal for those looking to address dry or sensitive skin concerns – comes in a 5.1-ounce pump bottle and features a light, refreshing scent with no sticky or oily residues.

"Dry skin, whether intermittent or chronic, can look unpleasant and feel uncomfortable," said Criticality CEO Brian Moyer. "To help our consumers combat this issue, we created our new CBD Body Lotion. It's ideal for daily use, helping to soothe the skin, and contains natural oils, including hemp oil, which helps instill moisture."

The CBD Body Lotion is offered for sale through both of the company's CBD brands. Korent™, the company's flagship, consumer-facing brand, infuses the lotion with 100mg of full-spectrum hemp extract. The body lotion is also available in a 200mg full-spectrum hemp option through Korent Select™, the company's brand sold exclusively through health and wellness practitioners and partners.

All hemp-derived products produced by Criticality, including the Korent and Korent Select CBD body lotions, are born from hemp grown on U.S.-based family farms. Prior to processing, the hemp is tested and analyzed to help ensure safety, quality, and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Inside its Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) registered facility, the company uses an environmentally friendly, proprietary extraction and puri­fication process to remove the hemp extract from the plant without the use of harsh chemicals. All final products are analyzed and validated by an accredited, third-party, certified lab.

For more information on the Korent and Korent Select CBD body lotions, or to stay up-to-date as new products become available, visit www.korenthemp.com or www.korentselect.com.

About Criticality

Criticality is a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) extracts. Criticality specializes in bulk and white label CBD, as well as the production of its own branded product lines (Korent™ and Korent Select™), using only the highest quality hemp, grown by U.S. farmers.

All CBD extracted by Criticality is done in its GMP-registered facility utilizing an environmentally-friendly, supercritical fluid extraction process. Aligned with its commitment to transparency, Criticality shares the process behind each product – from plant to product – including third-party test results and ingredients.

SOURCE Criticality, LLC