Criticality's CBD brand, Korent™, Sponsors Local Animal Rescue's Annual Charity Event

WILSON, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criticality, LLC, a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company, is pleased to announce its flagship brand's support of Paws for Life, an animal rescue serving North Carolina's Franklin and Wake counties. The nonprofit's 18th annual 5K Race & 1-mile Dog Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The 5K portion of the race will be held virtually as a COVID-19 precaution and the 1-mile dog walk and dog costume contest will take place in person at the Wake Forest College Birthplace, Historical District.

"Paws for Life shares our dedication to improving the communities in which we live. We are honored to support the charity's efforts in giving a voice to and bettering the lives of abandoned dogs and cats while simultaneously bringing joy to the people who foster and adopt from their program," said Criticality's Director of Marketing, Ellen Saksen.

Korent brand representatives will attend the physical event to answer questions about cannabidiol (CBD) and Korent's hemp-based products. Event participants will receive product samples in their race bags and coupons to use toward future Korent purchases.

"Many of our products are loved by athletes for pre- and post-workout use, which could be helpful for many runners," said Saksen. "During the event, we plan to highlight the role that certain products could play in helping alleviate discomfort that stems from strenuous physical activities."

For more information on Korent, visit www.korenthemp.com.

About Criticality

Criticality is a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) extracts. Criticality specializes in bulk and white label CBD, as well as the production of its own branded product lines (Korent™ and Korent Select™), using only the highest quality hemp, grown by U.S. farmers.

All CBD extracted by Criticality is done in its GMP-registered facility utilizing an environmentally-friendly, supercritical fluid extraction process. Aligned with its commitment to transparency, Criticality shares the process behind each product – from plant to product – including third-party test results and ingredients.

