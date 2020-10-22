Criticality's Korent Select™ CBD Brand Launches Latest Moisture-focused Product

WILSON, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Criticality, LLC, a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company, is pleased to announce the release of its CBD Hydro Moisture Sealant, the newest innovation under its Korent Select™ brand. Korent Select is the company's expertly-crafted, responsibly-produced, high-concentration hemp extract line containing cannabidiol (CBD).

The topical moisture sealant is a natural wellness product designed to improve skin dryness. In addition to hemp extract containing CBD, the spray-on product features nourishing ingredients such as olive oil and shea butter, making it ideal for those with severely dry and sensitive skin.

"We are excited to share our Korent Select CBD Hydro Moisture Sealant as an option for consumers with higher level skin concerns," said Criticality CEO Brian Moyer. "We have not seen a product like this in the hemp-focused product market, to date, and it is a great complement to our award-winning liniment."

The moisture sealant comes in a 6.5-ounce, eco-friendly spray bottle and incorporates 200mg of full-spectrum hemp extract. It is designed for daily use on damp, clean skin, in order to help lock in moisture and, in turn, calm the skin by enhancing overall hydration. The spray features a light, refreshing and natural citrus scent, and leaves behind no sticky or oily residues.

All hemp-derived products produced by Criticality, including the Korent Select moisture sealant, are born from hemp grown on U.S.-based family farms. Prior to processing, the hemp is tested and analyzed to help ensure safety, quality and compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

Inside its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) registered facility, the company uses an environmentally friendly, proprietary extraction and puri­fication process to remove the hemp extract from the plant without the use of harsh chemicals. All final products are analyzed and validated by an accredited, third-party and certified lab.

For more information on the Korent Select CBD Hydro Moisture Sealant, or to stay up-to-date as new products become available, visit www.korentselect.com.

About Criticality

Criticality is a North Carolina-based industrial hemp company that takes a science-based approach to the extraction, refinement and formulation of high-quality cannabidiol (CBD) extracts. Criticality specializes in bulk and white label CBD, as well as the production of its own branded product lines (Korent™ and Korent Select™), using only the highest quality hemp, grown by U.S. farmers.

All hemp-extract containing CBD is extracted by Criticality in its GMP-registered facility utilizing an environmentally-friendly, supercritical fluid extraction process. Aligned with its commitment to transparency, Criticality shares the process behind each product – from plant to product – including third-party test results and ingredients.

