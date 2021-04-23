Critically Acclaimed Action Role-Playing Game NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… Now Available

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SQUARE ENIX® today announced that NieR Replicant™ver.1.22474487139..., the re-telling of NieR Replicant for modern consoles, is now available on the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC (Steam®). The enhanced experience has been lauded by critics, with Destructoid calling it "hauntingly beautiful," and GAMINGbible saying it's an "ambitious, fascinating game."

To watch the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... launch trailer now, visit:

https://youtu.be/NJ9Mo-WDpqU

Fans of the NieR series and newcomers alike can jump into this upgraded version of NieR Replicant, and immerse themselves in a dark, apocalyptic world with fully remastered visuals, enhanced combat and gameplay, a re-recorded soundtrack, and all-new voice dialogue. The game also includes brand-new story content, extra dungeons, costumes and more, including:

Extra Episode – Players can enjoy a new scenario and exhilarating boss battle by playing through the game, in an all new "Mermaid" episode featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl.

– Players can enjoy a new scenario and exhilarating boss battle by playing through the game, in an all new "Mermaid" episode featuring a wrecked ship and a little girl. Extra Dungeons from "15 Nightmares" – Previously released as downloadable content for the original release in Japan and similar to "The World of Recycled Vessel" content in the West, fans will be able to undertake a series of challenging dungeons as the "15 Nightmares" protagonist in the world of recycled vessel. Playing through the dungeons will unlock a variety of weapons, as well as extra costumes, "Kabuki" and "Samurai." You will also be able to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emil's face through the option menu after obtaining either of the costumes.

– Previously released as downloadable content for the original release in and similar to "The World of Recycled Vessel" content in the West, fans will be able to undertake a series of challenging dungeons as the "15 Nightmares" protagonist in the world of recycled vessel. Playing through the dungeons will unlock a variety of weapons, as well as extra costumes, "Kabuki" and "Samurai." You will also be able to change the appearance of enemy bullets to Emil's face through the option menu after obtaining either of the costumes. Soundtrack from NieR:Automata – Players will unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from the critically acclaimed NieR:Automata after completing the first playthrough.

– Players will unlock an option to switch to select background music tracks from the critically acclaimed after completing the first playthrough. Guest Cast from NieR:Automata – The English and Japanese voice actors of 2B and 9S will be featured in the game.

In addition to the costumes obtainable from "15 Nightmares", starting at launch, players will be able to download a free "4 YoRHa" costume pack to swap their character's costumes and weapons to fan favorite designs from NieR:Automata, including 9S, 2B and A2.

Additionally, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…'s critically-acclaimed original soundtrack featuring 45 tracks is now available for purchase digitally on iTunes, Amazon Music and PlayStation™Network and physically through the Square Enix Store.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is now available for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC (Steam®). The game is rated M (Mature). Complete details on all editions of the game and pre-order bonuses are available at: http://www.niergame.com .

NieR Re[in]carnation, the first mobile title in the NieR series, is also in development by Applibot, Inc. for North America and Europe. Follow the official NieR Re[in]carnation Twitter and Facebook accounts for the latest information.

Press assets are available on the press site at: http://sqex.to/Media.

About NieR Replicant™ ver.1.22474487139…

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a modern re-telling of NieR Replicant, a third-person action-RPG which originally released in Japan in 2010, and is the highly anticipated prequel to NieR:Automata™, the post-apocalyptic action-RPG that has shipped/downloaded over 5.5 million copies worldwide. Players are invited to experience a dark, apocalyptic world as they join a brother's captivating quest to cure his sister of a deadly disease - a quest which will in turn make them question everything. Developed in collaboration with Toylogic, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… brings together an all-star team including acclaimed director YOKO TARO (Drakengard® / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST® X / NieR:Automata). NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... will release for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC (Steam®) on April 23, 2021.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 161 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com

© 2010, 2021 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. Developed by Toylogic.Inc.

NieR Replicant, the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… logo, NieR:Automata, FINAL FANTASY, DRAGON QUEST, EIDOS, EIDOS MONTREAL, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, TAITO and TOMB RAIDER are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. Steam is a registered trademark of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

