Critically Acclaimed Bestselling Inspirational Author and Columnist Sophia A. Nelson Releases Powerful New Memoir About Practicing Radical Self-Care Amid Trauma, Covid, and Our Turbulent Times

"Be the One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned While Taking Care of Everyone but Me" from Health Communications, Inc. is Just the Book We All Need in These Challenging and Isolating Times in Which We Live

WASHINGTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are in a mental and emotional health crisis, which has turned into a self-care crisis. It's affecting us all: the young, men, women, middle-aged and older Americans, as well as all racial ethnic groups. Data trends show Americans experiencing more depression, isolation, bullying and worry amidst daily traumas in the form of political division, racial division, school shootings, and grocery store massacres. Now even hospitals and medical doctors are targets. All of this, on top of the more than one million deaths due to COVID-19, has made the focus on mental health and self-care more vital than before.

CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED BESTSELLING INSPIRATIONAL AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST SOPHIA A. NELSON Be the One You Need

The question we are all asking is: how do I take care of my mental health and wellness in the middle of all of this trouble?

Author Sophia Nelson has some answers. In her 4th book, "Be the One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned While Taking Care of Everyone but Me," Nelson becomes the narrator for our healing. She gives us raw, real and downright empowering practical inspirations from her own life story. Inspired by Nelson's own serious battle with COVID-19, this book could not be more timely to help us practice the art of meaningful self-care. This book is not like other self-help books that just scratch the surface.

This book is a perfectly timed summer inspirational read that will help readers unlock the door to deeper, more meaningful self-care. Nelson wrote the book after having COVID-19 twice, once before vaccines were available and again after getting fully vaccinated. Nelson, like many of us, had to face her own mortality. She knew that she had to make a change in order to live a more fulfilling life.

That change starts with three questions she dares us to ask ourselves often:

1.) What do I want?

2.) What do I need?

3.) How am I feeling?

The change that comes from doing the work on you first and taking care of you first is life-changing, healing, and empowering. It requires us to take a deeper dive into facing our past hurts and traumas. From there, learning to set healthy personal and professional boundaries and doing the work of healing from family, relationship, and environmental trauma is paramount. "My hope with this important and deeply personal book is to help give younger women and men the tools those in my generation (GenX) did not have," said Nelson. "I have lived. I know some things to be true. And COVID changed the way I take care of myself with my family and set healthy boundaries."

Through the lessons she has learned, Nelson helps us rebuild and recalibrate how we practice self-awareness, follow our intuition, and maintain healthy, mutually beneficial relationships.

Here's a snapshot of some of the life lessons discussed:

You are not your family's traumatic history

Take care of your mental and emotional health first

Stop being the go-to for people you can't go to

Don't cancel and publicly shame people

Know the things you need to leave behind in order to move ahead

Reframe your thoughts: Build an EIQ toolkit

Manage expectations of yourself and others

In "Be the One You Need," Nelson provides 21 life lessons that emphasize the importance of putting yourself at the front of the "care" line. Endorsed by some of the most influential people in the world, including New York Times bestselling author and Hollywood producer DeVon Franklin; bestselling author, founder of Know Your Value, co-host of Morning Joe, Mika Brzezinski; and CEO the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Dr. Bernice King, this book is one of the most highly anticipated reads of the summer of 2022. Hollywood producer and New York Times bestselling author DeVon Franklin sums this powerful book up best.

"I found 'Be the One You Need' to be a powerful and soul-stirring book that carefully and thoughtfully helps us learn how to service ourselves so we can be of even better service to others," said DeVon Franklin. "This is a must-read for everyone, especially those looking to live a life of true freedom and greater peace."

"Be the One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned While Taking Care of Everyone but Me" releases everywhere books are sold on June 28, 2022. For more information, visit www.betheoneyouneed.com .

Media contacts:

Kayla Tucker Adams, [email protected] ,214-403-9852

Lindsey Mach, [email protected] , 561-453-0689, ext. 9204

SOURCE Health Communications, Inc.