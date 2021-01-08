Critically Acclaimed Comedy Special The Mystic Sisters Present: Mystery Mansion to Premiere On Amazon Prime Video

Created by comedians and filmmakers Mike Handelman, Isaiah Mueller, and Hunter West , Mystery Mansion chronicles the adventures of three incredibly incompetent characters as they battle the forces of chaos and each other. Mad scientist Professor Decay (Handelman), occultist Mr. Horus (Mueller) and chiropractor Dr. Ghoul (West) are tasked with guarding both a mystical mansion and a portal of untold magical power. Their ineptitude sets in motion events that threaten the very fabric of the universe. The comedy special includes sketches and commentary from The Mystic Sisters , Occultina (Mel Guevara), Possession (Amanda Flowers) and a guest appearance by Myq Kaplan (The Tonight Show, Netflix) as well as puppetry, animation and 80s style visual effects.

"Mystery Mansion was inspired by our favorite cult comedies, 'What We Do In The Shadows' and 'Evil Dead'," said co-creator Hunter West. "By introducing the Mystic Sisters, we embraced the 'Mystery Science Theater 3000' aspect and had the chance to get even weirder and edgier than we did originally while expanding our world into even more strange and colorful places."

Executive Producer Mike Handelman added, "Mystery Mansion is a show about friendship as much as it is magic and demons. The comedy comes as much from the numerous references as from the dynamic between the characters. All of which came naturally from the real-life camaraderie and friendship we'd created doing improv and stand-up together in New York."

Winner of multiple film festival awards in 2019, Mystery Mansion is a nostalgic comedy showcasing the work of a diverse cast and crew with nods to sci-fi/fantasy classics. "I grew up loving genre films, but noticed those stories were traditionally told from a heteronormative perspective. As a gay man of color and playing a LGBTQ character of my own creation, it's exciting to subvert those tropes and bring a fresh perspective in a way that doesn't hit the audience over the head with it," shared co-creator and actor Isaiah Mueller.

Mystery Mansion was directed and co-produced by Joe Whelski, with puppetry by Rocco George and visual effects by Dylan Mars Greenberg, with the multi-talented creative team being the backbone of the production. "The creative team came together from all different parts of the New York City art scene. We met Myq Kaplan and Mel Guevara doing stand-up. I found Dylan Mars Greenberg in the music scene, and she brought in Amanda Flowers. When everyone saw what a cool and original concept it was, it just came together," Handelman added.

The Mystic Sisters Present: Mystery Mansion premieres in the US, UK and Canada on Amazon Prime Video today.

