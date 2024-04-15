Critically Endangered Bornean Orangutan Born at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Birth Marks Milestone in Orangutan Conservation Efforts

DOWNLOAD HIGH-RES IMAGES

TAMPA, Fla., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay today announced the birth of a critically endangered female Bornean Orangutan. The birth signifies a milestone in Orangutan conservation efforts among accredited zoological facilities, like Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, who participate in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP) to ensure the welfare and future prosperity of this newborn and her species.

Successfully delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, to the park's resident Bornean Orangutan, Luna, the newborn weighed in at three pounds and four ounces at the time of birth. The delivery process was led by a team of medical and zoological professionals across multiple organizations to ensure that both the mother and her newborn received the highest standard of care.

Luna remains in recovery as she recuperates from surgery under 24-hour care at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's state-of-the-art Orangutan house. Once Luna and her newborn are both stabilized, they will be reunited and monitored closely by the park's highly skilled animal care team.

Found exclusively on the island of Borneo, the Bornean Orangutan is the third largest ape species, and the largest arboreal, or tree dwelling, ape species. The Bornean Orangutan is listed as critically endangered status by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The recent addition to the park's troop is part of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan® (SSP). The mission of the SSP is to cooperatively manage specific species populations within AZA-accredited facilities such as Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and to educate guests about their role in environmental stewardship and conservation.

Guests interested in following Luna and her newborn's progress are encouraged to follow Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on social media.

