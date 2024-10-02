CriticalPoint Advises Viasat, Inc. on its $1,975,000,000 Issuance of Senior Secured Notes

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CriticalPoint is pleased to announce that it served as exclusive debt advisor to Viasat, Inc. ("Viasat" or the "Company"), an innovative, global provider of communications technologies and services focused on delivering high-quality broadband, narrowband and other connectivity solutions to the aviation, government, maritime, enterprise and consumer market segments. The Company's wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries, Connect Finco SARL and Connect U.S. Finco LLC (together, the "Issuers"), closed their offering of $1,975 million in aggregate principal amount of its 9.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2029 on September 25, 2024. The offering was upsized from the previously announced $1,250 million in aggregate principal amount. The Issuers are wholly-owned indirect subsidiaries of Connect Bidco Limited ("Inmarsat"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Viasat. The net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, are expected to be used to redeem all of the Issuers' outstanding 6.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the "Inmarsat 2026 Notes") and to pay related fees and expenses.

The CriticalPoint Capital Markets team provided key strategic, tactical and technical advice relating to capital structure, capital markets, timing, pricing, capital providers and more. CriticalPoint's independent and objective viewpoints, combined with its deep experience in debt capital markets helped the Company to confidently and efficiently craft a successful financing solution, while also planning for longer-term capital and strategic objectives.

"We are honored to have been a trusted partner and independent advisor to such an exceptional company like Viasat," said K.C. Brechnitz, Managing Director and Head of Capital Markets at CriticalPoint. "We enjoyed working alongside the Viasat management team and congratulate them on a successful capital markets transaction."

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, their mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are—on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space.

CriticalPoint served as the exclusive financial advisor to Viasat in connection with the transaction. The transaction demonstrates CriticalPoint's expertise in investment banking advisory and commitment to act as a trusted advisor with proven abilities to deliver for its clients.

About CriticalPoint

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CriticalPoint is a leading full-service financial M&A firm that uniquely combines the best of investment banking, private capital, and valuation service offerings. CriticalPoint executes, sources, and invests in deals across a wide variety of industries for the traditionally underserved middle market. Since our founding in 2012, our mission has been to serve the needs of owners, entrepreneurs, management teams, and stakeholders with our experience, knowledge, and expert judgment, to help them realize their companies' greatest potential. From our deep-rooted foundation in private equity and investment banking, and our devotion to deal origination and business development, combined with being entrepreneurs at heart, we believe we are differentiated and well positioned to help companies wherever they are in their life cycle. To learn more about CriticalPoint, please visit http://www.criticalpoint.com/

