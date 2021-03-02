CRITICALSTART aims to eliminate "acceptable risk" from cybersecurity's vocabulary

PLANO, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading and trusted provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to hundreds of businesses and organizations since 2012, introduced a new brand campaign Tuesday that aims to reshape how decision makers and end users view cybersecurity.

In a field that has been dominated by jargon and opaqueness, the Dallas-based security firm wants to bring plain talk and authenticity to a space that only insiders have fully understood in the past. Above all else, CRITICALSTART wants to establish providing value to customers as the industry standard, eliminating the need for any organization or entity to just settle for "good enough" and "acceptable risk".

"Businesses and enterprises of all shapes and sizes and from every industry and vertical need effective cybersecurity tools and solutions that add value by protecting its assets and bottom line," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "We don't believe it has ever been good enough for companies to settle for solutions that rely on the principle of acceptable risk, because security is too important to leave to chance."

"We wholeheartedly believe our industry is full of cybersecurity companies with good people and a decent approach," added Davis. "When it comes to providing security for companies, we admit they are good. We're just better."

CRITICALSTART's new brand campaign is centered on three key principles:

Talk like people talk Be confident in addressing complex security challenges, not arrogant Authenticity above all else

"This campaign is driven directly by customers and end users who are seeking a security partner that is focused on continuous improvement and value creation—just like they are," said Carrie Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at CRITICALSTART. "We aspire to make cybersecurity less scary and more accessible because we believe that earning your business is good, but that earning your trust by continuously proving our value is better."

To coincide with the brand campaign, CRITICALSTART has released a new brand video which can be viewed here.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the only MDR provider committed to eliminating acceptable risk and leaving nothing to chance. We believe that companies should never have to settle for "good enough." Our award-winning portfolio includes end-to-end Professional Services and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Our MDR puts a stop to alert fatigue by leveraging our ZTAP platform plus our industry-leading Trusted Behavior Registry, which eliminates false positives at scale by resolving known-good behaviors. Driven by 24x7x365 human-led, end-to-end monitoring, investigation and remediation of alerts, our on-the-go threat detection and response capabilities are enabled via a fully interactive MOBILESOC.

Other cybersecurity providers might be good, but we're just better. To see why, visit criticalstart.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

Related Links

https://www.criticalstart.com

