CRITICALSTART® and Microsoft Kick-off Threat Protection Delivered Roadshow

News provided by

Critical Start

28 Nov, 2023, 14:38 ET

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions and pioneer of Managed Cyber Risk Reduction (MCRR), announced the kick-off of the Threat Protection Delivered Roadshow, a multi-city roadshow of workshops for security leaders conducted in partnership with Microsoft. Designed to showcase the full power of Microsoft Defender threat protection solutions alongside Critical Start's Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) service. Workshops will take place at Microsoft facilities throughout North America, and will feature Critical Start CTO, Randy Watkins, joined by security experts from Microsoft.

Many security teams today are frustrated by the litany of complexities associated with protecting their organizations in an increasingly sophisticated cyber threat environment. During the half-day sessions at local Microsoft offices throughout North America security leaders will learn how to:

  • Maintain security coverage while transitioning to the Microsoft Security Suite to create a simplified and more effective security program.
  • Leverage MXDR to combat alert fatigue while resolving every alert to reduce risk and prevent business disruption.
  • Optimize threat protection operations using Microsoft XDR and SIEM capabilities with Critical Start's MXDR services (and see a live demo of it in action).
  • Apply the principles of Managed Cyber Risk Reduction to proactively improve threat protection while actively reducing cyber risk.

"The launch of Threat Protection Delivered roadshow underscores our commitment to providing security leaders with practical strategies to navigate the complexities of cybersecurity. Teaming up with Microsoft enables us to showcase the seamless integration of their powerful threat protection solutions with our MXDR service," said Randy Watkins, CTO at Critical Start. "Together, we offer security teams the tools and insights needed to create effective, simplified, and proactive cybersecurity programs."

The first stop on the Threat Protection Delivered roadshow takes place on Tuesday, November 28th at the Microsoft Technology Center in Denver, CO. A virtual roadshow is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 6th. For a full list of locations and dates, and/or to request to attend a workshop, click here.

About Critical Start
Organizations today face the challenge of aligning their cyber protection measures with their risk appetite. CRITICALSTART®, a pioneer of the industry's first Managed Cyber Risk Reduction solutions, provides holistic cyber risk monitoring via its Cyber Operations Risk & Response™ platform, paired with a human-led risk and security operations team, combined with over 8 years of award-winning Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. By continuously monitoring and mitigating cyber risks, Critical Start enables businesses to proactively protect their critical assets with a measurable ROI. The company's platform provides maturity assessments, peer benchmarking, posture and event analytics, and response capabilities. Its risk and security operations team evaluates and actions threats, risks, vulnerabilities, and performs comprehensive threat intelligence research. Critical Start enables organizations to achieve the highest level of cyber risk reduction for every dollar invested, allowing them to confidently reach their desired levels of risk tolerance.

Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, Instagram.

Contact:
Abigail Dellapina
[email protected]

SOURCE Critical Start

