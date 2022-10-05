CRITICALSTARTⓇ Announces Enhanced Threat Detection and Response Capabilities to Support Microsoft Defender for Servers

New service offering is the company's first threat detection and response solution to support the Microsoft Defender for Cloud product portfolio

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start , a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the upcoming availability of its MDR service offering for Microsoft Defender for Servers, part of the Microsoft Defender for Cloud product portfolio. The new service will bring Microsoft customers unique capabilities to investigate and respond to attacks on workloads running in the cloud and help stop business disruption.

As business growth demands increase, enterprises are continuing to recognize the many advantages gained by adopting cloud computing services. The benefits include greater agility, lower infrastructure costs, faster deployment and superior availability. At the same time, cloud-based solutions have become an easy target for attacks because of their increased exposure to the Internet. In 2021, over 88% of organizations experienced cyberattacks on their cloud-native applications and infrastructure.1

Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) solutions, like Microsoft Defender for Cloud, bring security teams visibility and integrated threat protection across cloud workloads with automated security to detect and stop suspicious activity. These same security teams have the overarching challenge of being able to properly deploy, manage and optimize the solution as business needs change, in addition to being able to investigate and respond to evolving attacks before they disrupt business.

The Critical Start MDR service, working alongside Microsoft Defender for Servers, will empower security administrators by helping them monitor, investigate and respond to security alerts and incidents at cloud speed. The combination of Critical Start's industry-leading Zero Trust Analytics Platform™ (ZTAP™), which can auto-resolve false positives at scale, and its human-led monitoring, investigation and response, security teams can maximize performance to identify and contain a breach much more quickly. The Critical Start Security Operations Center can respond on behalf of Microsoft's customers to stop attacks on elastic and ephemeral cloud workloads.

"Utilizing cloud services can provide organizations with tremendous business value, but it is often coupled with a barrage of distinctive security challenges. Microsoft Security Solutions continue to lead the industry at addressing those challenges," said Randy Watkins, CTO at Critical Start. "As a Microsoft Security Design partner, we are excited to further extend our collaboration to address the unique and dynamic needs of our mutual customers and reduce the risk of security incidents in the cloud."

This new offering is part of a robust portfolio of services and solutions Critical Start offers for Microsoft Security. The company also has MDR offerings for Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft 365 Defender. Critical Start's MDR service for Microsoft Defender for Servers is anticipated to reach general availability in early 2023.

