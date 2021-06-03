CRITICALSTART Announces New Chief Security Officer Role and New VP, Sales Operations to Manage Rapid Company Growth

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced Jordan Mauriello has been promoted to the newly initiated role of Chief Security Officer (CSO) and also the appointment of Ron Demers as the company's new Vice President, Sales Operations (VPSO). This supplement to the leadership bench builds on CRITICALSTART's momentum and recent growth experience in addition to the team's commitment to customers as well as channel partners and strategic alliances.

Building upon the company's growth of bookings by 67% year-over-year and plans to double the employee base over the next 12 months, these appointments also put CRITICALSTART at a clear advantage as the company looks to expand internationally into EMEA in the second half of 2021, with other geographies planned for the coming years.

Mauriello has been with CRITICALSTART for more than seven years, most recently as the Senior Vice President of Managed Security. His new role as CSO encompasses not just managed security, but all aspects of security including threat intel and continuous security monitoring (CSM). As CSO, Mauriello will look to expand the company with more senior executives as well as building out the customer care organization for all managed services customers.

"The addition of the CSO role is CRITICALSTART's next step as we continue on our rapid growth journey and mission to better show the strategic importance of MDR businesses," said Mauriello. "I'm pleased to expand my position on the leadership team as we work to continue to build the organization."

Mauriello brings almost 20 years of global security expertise to his newly initiated role at CRITICALSTART. Previous to his years at the company, Mauriello was CTO at Advanced Threat Analytics and also Senior Manager of Global Security Operations for Experian where he led the vision and direction for the organization.

"These two new appointments to the CRITICALSTART leadership bench bring outstanding global experience and a true understanding of the vital need to deliver a solid experience for both our customers and partners," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "Jordan's move to CSO gives us the best opportunity to fight the industry's evolving threat landscape and Ron's background and sales leadership will be invaluable as we look to continue our rapid growth across industries and geographies."

In his VPSO role, Demers will continue to bring scalability to CRITICALSTART's go-to-market channel model in an effort to solidify its vision to provide the best MDR to the channel. Demers will also be responsible for the overall productivity and effectiveness of the sales organization in addition to the management of the team's continued expansion both nationally and internationally. As VPSO, he will work closely with stakeholders to ensure efficient operations and success along with contributing to CRITICALSTART's business and marketing strategies. Demers will also direct the company's support investments in the sales force and enabling technologies to ensure overall organizational success.

"CRITICALSTART is a leader in the MDR space and is constantly evolving alongside both their customers and the threat actors, making them a force to be reckoned with," said Demers. "I could not be prouder to join the team as we continue to expand our services and locations."

Before joining CRITICALSTART, Demers held a global operations role at Siemens Industry Software where he successfully helped to increase revenue and the number of partners by four times. Prior to his Siemens role, Ron held various global and Americas' sales operations roles supporting enterprise and channel sales organizations at Invensys Operations Management (acquired by Schneider Electric) and Nokia Enterprise Solutions.

ABOUT CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the only MDR provider committed to eliminating acceptable risk and leaving nothing to chance. We believe that companies should never have to settle for "good enough." Our award-winning portfolio includes end-to-end Professional Services and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Our MDR puts a stop to alert fatigue by leveraging our ZTAP platform plus industry-leading Trusted Behavior Registry, which eliminates false positives at scale by resolving known-good behaviors. Driven by 24x7x365 human-led, end-to-end monitoring, investigation and remediation of alerts, our on-the-go threat detection and response capabilities are enabled via a fully interactive MOBILESOC.

Follow CRITICALSTART: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

Related Links

https://www.criticalstart.com/

