CRITICALSTART Announces New Partnership with Fast-Growing Endpoint Protection Security Leader SentinelOne

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced a new partnership with SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, to provide next-generation endpoint, cloud, and IoT protection security solutions.

Using the power of SentinelOne, CRITICALSTART enables customers to centralize, ingest, and correlate 100% of their logs to ensure their environment is secure. CRITICALSTART's MDR leverages a Trusted Behavior Registry to investigate every alert generated until they are classified as good or normal and can be safely resolved. Customers see every action our CYBERSOC analysts take, since our platform provides 100% transparency across the entire process.

Customers will have access to the SentinelOne product with CRITICALSTART's MDR service through a bundled SKU to provide a simplified solution, with services and support. They will also have access to SentinelOne's ActiveEDR to contextualize and identify threat actors in real time while achieving a reduction in escalated alerts by 99.9% with CRITICALSTART's Trusted Behavior Registry and 24x7 alert monitoring.

"We're pleased to offer customers of both CRITICALSTART and SentinelOne access to best-in-breed security solutions," said Randy Watkins, CTO, CRITICALSTART. "SentinelOne meets our testing criteria and rigorous requirements. We selected SentinelOne due to its efficacy, ease of management, and breadth of EDR capabilities. Additionally, our partnership helps address the growing head count shortage by giving organizations the resources they need to secure their operations."

"With organizations struggling to operationalize technology and build out security programs, we're excited about the joint offering with SentinelOne and CRITICALSTART," said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer at SentinelOne. "CRITICALSTART is at the forefront of MDR delivery and has quickly earned a reputation of helping enterprises derive maximum results from their cybersecurity investments."

About CRITICALSTART CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About SentinelOne (S1) SentinelOne delivers autonomous endpoint protection through a single agent that successfully prevents, detects, responds, and hunts attacks across all major vectors. Designed for extreme ease of use, the S1 platform saves customers time by applying AI to automatically eliminate threats in real time for both on premise and cloud environments and is the only solution to provide full visibility across networks directly from the endpoint. To learn more, visit https://www.sentinelone.com/ or follow us at @SentinelOne, on LinkedIn or Facebook.

