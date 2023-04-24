CRITICALSTART® Announces Partnership with Lenovo™ to Enhance Digital Workplace Solutions

PLANO, Texas, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, today announced a new partnership with Lenovo aimed at enhancing security within the company's Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS) Group. Under the terms of the partnership, Lenovo will utilize Critical Start's MDR services to help their customers reduce cybersecurity risk associated with security breaches by enhancing their technology investments with cutting-edge Managed Detection and Response capabilities.

"We are thrilled to partner with Lenovo to help organizations defend against today's sophisticated cyber threats," said Randy Watkins, Chief Technology Officer at Critical Start. "Our MDR services are designed to provide customers with the greatest amount of risk reduction per dollar spent by resolving every alert ingested within contractual service level agreements. By integrating with Lenovo's Digital Workplace Solutions, we are delivering a complete security solution that will help organizations avoid business disruption by preventing breaches."

Critical Start MDR services deliver 24x7x365 monitoring, investigation, and response to help security teams protect their organizations and enhance team productivity. Powered by its Zero- Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®), Critical Start's services integrate seamlessly with multiple industry-leading security technologies, helping organizations of all sizes stay a step ahead of adversaries. The company's MOBILESOC® app, available on iOS and Android, provides customers with the flexibility to mitigate threats from anywhere, untethered from a PC. With Critical Start's services integrated into DWS, Lenovo customers will have access to a comprehensive security solution that includes endpoint protection, managed SIEM, threat intelligence, and incident response capabilities.

"Providing highly secure products and solutions is core to Lenovo DNA and our Digital Workplace Solutions fully embrace that philosophy," said Raghav Raghunathan, General Manager Lenovo Digital Workplace Solutions. "We are excited to partner with Critical Start -- a company with a proven track record of delivering effective security services -- to help protect our customers against cyber threats. By integrating Critical Start's MDR services into our Digital Workplace Solutions, we are providing our customers with a security solution that is tailored to their organization's needs," said Pamela Cawthorn, Sr. Director DWS Cybersecurity portfolio.

"By leveraging MDR services, organizations can take advantage of an as-a-service model to enhance their security capabilities by identifying and responding to threats in real-time. Lenovo's ThinkShield security platform now provides our customers with the ability to leverage MDR services, partnered with Critical Start." - Nima Baiati, Executive Director/GM, Cybersecurity Solutions/ThinkShield, Lenovo

About Critical Start

Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero-Trust Analytics Platform® (ZTAP®) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. Critical Start maintains a longstanding commitment to ensuring customer and partner data privacy and data sovereignty. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$70 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #171 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 82,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into key growth areas including server, storage, mobile, solutions and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

