CRITICALSTART Featured on CRN's 2021 Solution Provider 500 List

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named CRITICALSTART to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list. CRN releases its top 500 solution providers list each year, ranking the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. This year's impressive list represents a remarkable combined revenue of over $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.

CRITICALSTART is the only MDR provider committed to eliminating acceptable risk and leaving nothing to chance. Its award-winning portfolio includes end-to-end Professional Services and Managed Detection and Response (MDR), with its MDR strategies putting a stop to alert fatigue. In the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic, not only did CRITICALSTART meet its 2020 goals, but it also grew its team, added new vendors and expanded into new markets, and invested in training and certifications for employees.

"To be recognized as a CRN Solution Provider 500 this year is so significant as the cybersecurity landscape continues to grow and evolve, now more than ever," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "We are proud to be working with our partners to solve some of the most significant obstacles they face, and we look forward to growing our reach to provide more services and solutions."

"CRN's Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry standard for top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, which makes it a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with today's best-of-breed IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "On behalf of The Channel Company, I'd like to congratulate these companies for their incredible contributions to the growth and success of the IT channel."

The complete 2021 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the only MDR provider committed to eliminating acceptable risk and leaving nothing to chance. We believe that companies should never have to settle for "good enough." Our award-winning portfolio includes end-to-end Professional Services and Managed Detection and Response (MDR). Our MDR puts a stop to alert fatigue by leveraging our ZTAP platform plus industry-leading Trusted Behavior Registry, which eliminates false positives at scale by resolving known-good behaviors. Driven by 24x7x365 human-led, end-to-end monitoring, investigation and remediation of alerts, our on-the-go threat detection and response capabilities are enabled via a fully interactive MOBILESOC.

Follow CRITICALSTART: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE CRITICALSTART

Related Links

https://www.criticalstart.com

