CRITICALSTART Named to Inc. Magazine's Vet100 List

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading cybersecurity provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , has been named to the annual Vet100 list – a compilation of the nation's fastest growing veteran-owned businesses. The ranking, created in partnership with Inc. magazine and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF), was born out of the iconic Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies based in the U.S. Both distinctions are considered hallmarks of entrepreneurial success.

Originally established as the Vet50 list, this year's list is the third iteration expanded to include 100 veteran-owned businesses in acknowledgement of the growing culture and success of veteran entrepreneurs.

"Military service members have a proven ability to learn new skills and concepts while being able to work with discipline as part of a team. These traits make for a very successful transition to a career in cybersecurity," said Rob Davis, CEO of CRITICALSTART. "Since our founding in 2012, our continuous growth, company recognition and numerous awards have been powered in large part by our veteran workforce."

"Business growth is a real economic driver in this country and the fact is that most of the new jobs in the economy – over 87 percent – are created by private businesses," says Eric Schurenberg, CEO of Mansueto Ventures, publisher of Inc. Magazine. "Veteran entrepreneurs contribute their share to the job story, employing over 5.5 million. They deserve to be recognized for their continued service to the country."

"Military experience provides veteran entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge we know to be valuable in the business world," said Mike Haynie, Syracuse University Vice Chancellor and IVMF Founder and Executive Director. "The growth of this year's list is a hopeful and inspiring indication of how important and valuable veteran entrepreneurs are to our society and economy. These businessmen and women not only served in defense of our collective freedom and security, they now continue to serve by bettering the economies in their communities and across the country. We are proud to partner again with Inc. magazine and are grateful for their efforts to shine a spotlight on the success of veteran-owned businesses."

Vet100 honorees will be formally recognized during the Vet100 Awards dinner at IVMF's Veteran EDGE Conference, to be held in Dallas, TX, in October 2021. EDGE is the first-of-its-kind coalition of large companies supporting the success of veteran-owned businesses, connecting them with entrepreneurial education, training, resources, and networking opportunities.

