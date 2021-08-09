CRITICALSTART Places 73rd on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Critical Start to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 73rd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.

"We are so humbled to be ranked in this year's CRN Fast Growth 150 list," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of Critical Start. "It's a true testament to the hard work of the team here at Critical Start and our valued channel partners for persevering through such a challenging time and continuing to grow in success and in reach as we expand our partnerships and offer better solutions and services."

The IT channel is a highly competitive, fast-paced environment comprised of solution providers that deliver a complex array of hardware, software, communications and services. They must think outside the box to differentiate themselves, making sustained growth a notable achievement. To maintain the highest levels of growth, solution providers constantly need to evolve and keep ahead of groundbreaking changes within the marketplace. The 2021 Fast Growth 150 list acknowledges these companies' exceptional accomplishments and ongoing dedication to success.

"In today's unpredictable world, the pace of change within the IT channel is happening at breakneck speed. CRN's 2021 Fast Growth 150 list highlights industry-leading companies within the IT channel and their ability to outpace an ever-evolving market," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The prominent companies on this year's list serves as an inspiration, setting an admirable level of excellence for their peers to follow. We are thrilled to honor these industry-leading professionals and wish them continued success for the foreseeable future."

A sampling of the 2021 Fast Growth 150 list will be featured in the August issue of CRN Magazine. To view the complete list online, visit www.crn.com/fastgrowth150.

