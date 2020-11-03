CRITICALSTART Recognized as 14th Fastest-Growing Tech Company in North Texas by Tech Titans

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services , announced today it has been recognized by Tech Titans as the 14th fastest growing technology company in North Texas.

The company's growth can be accredited to the rise in cyberattacks, which is driving demand for CRITICALSTART's MDR solution. As a result, CRITICALSTART's MDR business has exploded, with growth of 94.7% over the last 12 months. This rapid growth is driven by mid-size firms and enterprises looking for help combatting today's complex and rapidly evolving human and machine-generated security threats.

In its second fiscal quarter this year, CRITICALSTART had its largest sales quarter-to-date for its MDR business and continues to add to the 60 partners in its channel program. In less than a year and a half, the company has more than doubled its number of employees, with plans to double in size again in the next 16 months.

"CRITICALSTART is truly honored to be recognized by Tech Titans as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in the region," said CEO Rob Davis. "We are proud to be part of the technology community in North Texas and look forward to more years of success among many other talented companies."

