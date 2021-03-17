CRITICALSTART Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalist for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team

PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART today announced it has been named a finalist for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team award. The company was honored among a global field of industry leaders for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

"Microsoft has a long track record of providing value to its customers at every level, which is exactly where CRITICALSTART strives to be as an organization, so it is a tremendous honor to be recognized by such an industry giant for choosing to do things differently in the MDR space," said Rob Davis, founder and CEO of CRITICALSTART. "The world has changed tremendously during the last year, and it has never been more important for businesses to have trusted security partners. We are proud to be that partner because we believe that earning business is great, but earning trust is better."

At the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards to be held May 12, 2021, we will celebrate finalists in 18 categories spanning security, compliance, and identity. CRITICALSTART has been nominated as a finalist for Top MDR Team.

"The pandemic has forever changed our perspective on the world, the role of technology, and how we work, learn, and live," said Rani Lofstrom, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Microsoft Global Security Partnerships. "In recognition of our new reality, the theme for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards this year is 'Perspective—Through the Looking Glass.' The awards ceremony this year will honor our security partners who have gone above and beyond during an unprecedented time of change to support, secure, and protect remote workers everywhere."

The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that's safer for people and organizations alike. This year, the industry veterans in MISA will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

