CRITICALSTART® Recognized with Microsoft Verified Managed XDR Solution Status

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Critical Start has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.

"Critical Start and Microsoft share a longstanding commitment to collaboration, helping our shared customers achieve the most favorable security outcomes and maximize the value of their Microsoft Security solutions," said Randy Watkins, CTO at Critical Start. "We're proud of our joint efforts to deliver tightly integrated MDR services that empower our customers to stay ahead of adversaries and prevent security breaches."

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Critical Start on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio." – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft

Critical Start is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). "The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome Critical Start's MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

Critical Start has a well-established history of alignment with Microsoft, dating back to the early days of the Microsoft Security suite. The company was an initial member of the Microsoft Security Partner Advisory Council, and is currently a Design Build partner, a MISA member, a Microsoft security solutions partner, and an inaugural member of the MXDR Partner program.

Additional information on Critical Start's MXDR collaboration with Microsoft is available on the Critical Start blog. For details on all of Critical Start's services for Microsoft, visit the Critical Start Microsoft solutions website.

About Critical Start

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero Trust Analytics Platform™ (ZTAP™) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

SOURCE Critical Start