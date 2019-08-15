CRITICALSTART Signs U.S. Distribution Agreement With SYNNEX Corporation

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response services, today announced a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, to provide Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services to the distributor's broad network of U.S. channel partners. Based on the principles to resolve every alert, provide complete transparency and drive mobile-first engagement, CRITICALSTART's MDR business grew more than 300% last year while maintaining a 99% customer retention rate.

Through the agreement, SYNNEX Corporation and its Westcon-Comstor division work with leading technology vendors to bring solutions to market through their extensive network of channel partners while supporting them before and during the sale. This agreement is another milestone in CRITICALSTART's ongoing strategy to rapidly expand its customer footprint across the U.S.

"CRITICALSTART is an important player in the cybersecurity space, and we are pleased to help them expand their U.S. footprint," said Scott Young, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "By pairing our market expertise and value-added support offerings with CRITICALSTART's compelling solution, resellers are able to better address this important market segment."

CRITICALSTART's MDR services are differentiated by its unique cloud-based SOAR platform that ingests and investigates all alerts until they are classified as good or normal and can be safely resolved, resulting in a 99% reduction in alerts. Customers can access and see everything that the SOC analysts see – from underlying alerts through the investigation and remediation recommendations. In addition, the company's MOBILESOC app allows customers to communicate with SOC analysts in real-time to instantly triage and respond to security alerts from anywhere while its two-person SOCREVIEW process ensures the quality of investigations and playbooks.

The new distribution agreement with SYNNEX comes at a time of significant momentum for CRITICALSTART following its recent $40 million investment from Sagemount as well as being named to the Dallas Business Journal's Middle Market 50 and 100 Best Places to Work lists.

"Faced with an overwhelming number of alerts, companies are being forced into compromises by their managed security providers leading to unnecessary risk and increasing breaches. This agreement with SYNNEX will play a significant role in rapidly expanding our geographic reach and sales coverage across the U.S. as more companies turn to our approach that resolves all security events and adapts to each customer's unique needs," said Alin Srivastava, Vice President of Business Development at CRITICALSTART. "SYNNEX' best-in-class distribution and logistics capabilities, combined with its cybersecurity expertise and a vast network of channel partners make it ideal for promoting and selling our unique MDR services on a national scale."

CRITICALSTART's MDR service supports a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Carbon Black, Cylance, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Splunk, among others.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is leading the way in Managed Detection and Response. As the MDR experts that leave nothing to chance, the company developed the industry's only cloud-based, SOAR platform that resolves 99% of security events on its own to eliminate compromises and stop breaches. Our mission is simple: protect our customers' brand while reducing their risk. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio, from the delivery of managed security services to security-readiness assessments using our proven framework, the Defendable Network, professional services, and product fulfillment. Visit www.criticalstart.com for more information.

