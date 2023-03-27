CRITICALSTART® Spotlighted in the 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Second Year in a Row

Company recognized as the first channel only MDR

PLANO, Texas, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced today it has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide for its MDR channel program. This annual guide offers essential information to members of the IT channel ecosystem as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs.

"Recognition in CRN's Partner Program Guide for the second consecutive year underscores Critical Start's commitment to expanding and improving our program for our valued channel partners," said Rob Davis, CEO and Founder of Critical Start. "We are proud of the progress we've made this year with our platform-based MDR solution and partner rewards program, and we remain dedicated to growing and enhancing our channel strategy to deliver the best possible security outcomes for our customers."

Last month, Dwayne Myers, VP of Channels and Alliances at Critical Start, was recognized as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief. Critical Start also recently announced several new MDR service offerings that support Microsoft Defender for Servers, Palo Alto Networks® Cortex® XSIAM™, and Trend Micro™ Vision One™, as well as a new Managed SIEM service that supports Microsoft Sentinel™ and Splunk Cloud®.

For solution providers such as managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), systems integrators, and strategic service providers, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building an effective technology strategy is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners long-term growth.

In the 2023 Partner Program Guide, vendors were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Critical Start

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero Trust Analytics Platform™ (ZTAP®) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

