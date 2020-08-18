CRITICALSTART Strengthens Security Posture of Customers with the Addition of Devo to its MDR Service

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART further enhanced its best-in-class Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service this week with the addition of Devo and its cloud-native, next-gen Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) solution.

By expanding its SIEM portfolio to include Devo, CRITICALSTART is providing its partners with a proven and tested comprehensive coverage, detection and response solution that will immediately strengthen the security posture of its MDR users, across the organization's entire enterprise. To effectively meet today's continuously evolving threat landscape, organizations can utilize this one-of-a-kind joint offering to gain access to:

Automated Context: Benefit from insights and immediate presentation of all relevant evidence for the fastest investigations.

Benefit from insights and immediate presentation of all relevant evidence for the fastest investigations. Analyst-Focused Workflow: Designed by and for analysts, multifaceted automation optimizes analyst time and helps reduce MTTR.

Designed by and for analysts, multifaceted automation optimizes analyst time and helps reduce MTTR. Seamless Integrations: Leverage deep extensibility to collect all relevant evidence in a single location, and flexibly tie in other security solutions, expediting resolution.

"The expansion of our SIEM portfolio to include Devo's cloud-native solution provides our customers with a new all-in-one capability that will result in increased visibility across the enterprise and even greater coverage for detection and response to guard against continuously evolving threats," said Rob Davis, CRITICALSTART founder and CEO. "This next-gen solution gives users unparalleled visibility and insight into their security environments that is unmatched in today's marketplace."

"An effective SOC isn't just about implementing superior SIEM technology—people and process are equally important," said Gary Pelczar, vice president, business development, Devo. "Many organizations are ready to stand up a SOC, and want to incorporate Devo next-gen, cloud-native technology, but want added expertise to manage the process and people elements, or to augment their in-house capabilities. The combination of Devo's SIEM with CRITICALSTART's MDR service is an ideal solution for customers of all sizes who are standing up a SOC, or transforming an existing SOC, and want to achieve optimal SOC performance."

CRITICALSTART's MDR with Managed SIEM powered by Devo is a great way for customers to reduce total cost of ownership because of its efficient cloud-native functionality. The powerful solution equips users with enhanced security and visibility across their environment through an end-to-end security offering that enriches security data and is managed by a round-the-clock SOC. This reduced lift on users' resources means they don't have to choose between Endpoint Security, SIEM, and breaking the bank. Now, they can have it all.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART is the MDR expert that leaves nothing to chance. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit criticalstart.com for more information or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Devo

Devo unlocks the full value of machine data for the world's most instrumented enterprises, putting more data to work—now. Only the cloud-native Devo Data Analytics Platform addresses both the explosion in volume of machine data and the new, crushing demands of algorithms and automation. This enables IT operations and security teams to realize the full transformational promise of machine data to move businesses forward. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is privately held and backed by Insight Partners. Learn more at www.devo.com.

