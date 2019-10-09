CRITICALSTART Unveils Channel Strategy Driving High-Growth MDR Services

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CRITICALSTART, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, today announced the evolution of its MDR services go-to-market strategy to be completely channel focused. With compelling MDR technology and a differentiated operating model that is winning business from legacy managed security providers, CRITICALSTART has been investing in its channel to expand its footprint nationwide and capitalize on its accelerating MDR growth.

Highlighting its new channel focus, CRITICALSTART recently announced the hiring of Dwayne Myers as VP of Channels & Alliances as well as distribution agreements with Ingram Micro and SYNNEX giving the MDR provider access to their nationwide networks of cybersecurity resellers. CRITICALSTART is in discussion with additional distributors and resellers now to increase its presence in specific geographic regions as well as industry verticals, including state and local governments, manufacturing, and banking and finance, that are increasingly targeted by ransomware and other security threats.

Aligning with top cybersecurity technology partners to go to market, CRITICALSTART's MDR deals will now go through the channel and its MDR sales representatives will work directly with reseller partners on opportunity-based deal registration. CRITICALSTART's enhanced channel program will also include market development funds, partner-specific training as well as tools and technology for partner sales enablement.

"Too often, enterprise organizations are left exposed to breaches and at significant risk due to a lack of headcount and too many alerts to manage," said Dwayne Myers, Vice President of Channels & Strategic Alliances at CRITICALSTART. "The combination of our best-of-breed technology partners and MDR services provides the proactive and preventive security that enterprises need, delivered in a managed service through trusted channel partners that have in-depth knowledge of their customers' IT environment, applications and business needs."

CRITICALSTART's MDR services are differentiated by the industry's only cloud-based SOAR platform that resolves 99% of security events on its own by utilizing the intelligence from billions of alerts investigated with more than 20,000 playbooks, which lets SOC analysts focus their investigations on true issues, unknowns and anomalies. Using a transparent, mobile-first engagement model, CRITICALSTART's MDR services support a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Palo Alto Networks, Carbon Black, Cylance, Microsoft, and Splunk, among others.

About CRITICALSTART

CRITICALSTART, the MDR experts that leave nothing to chance. The company developed the industry's only cloud-based, SOAR platform that resolves 99% of security events on its own to eliminate compromises and stop breaches. Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Professional Services. Visit www.criticalstart.com for more information.

