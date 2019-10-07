Criton 2.0 Lets Hotels Offer Their Guests the Choice of a Fully Digital Guest Journey

Providing solutions that bring all guest-facing technology into one single guest interface, Criton 2.0 will deliver a high return on investment. From integration with digital door key and property management systems (PMS) to driving direct bookings and saving on OTA commission and in-stay spend, the new app will ensure hotel operators benefit from increased revenue, streamlined operations and an enhanced guest experience.

Criton 2.0 offers the following features:

Guests can now create their own account and login to the hotel app for a personalised and secure online journey

Check-in can be actioned directly within the app, delivered via integration with the property's PMS system.

Guests can use the app to access their hotel room via digital door key, introduced in partnership with international lock and entry system manufacturer Assa Abloy.

Access for hotels to enhanced data and analytics on guest engagement.

Mobile apps which deliver additional features or enhance the customer experience are increasingly expected by consumers across all industry sectors, including hotels. Criton's research and insight into the hospitality market found that 74% of accommodation guests would use a hotel app if the hotel they were staying in had one, and 62% would be likely or very likely to check-in to a hotel via an app.

At a time when hoteliers are planning and budgeting for 2020, Criton predicts that an average 100-bedroom hotel with a £300 ADR could generate £73,000 per annum through OTA savings and an increase of in-stay spend.

Commenting on the launch, founder and CEO Julie Grieve said: "The second version of Criton has been designed to include a complete build package customised to each customer's business."

"The result is a highly responsive and user-focused experience for guests which not only enhances their stay but quickly adds value to the bottom line for our hotel operators, resulting in increased spend per head, higher repeat visit frequency and stronger online advocacy."

