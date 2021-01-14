Critter Control Named to Franchise Business Review's List of the 50 Top Home-Based Franchises of 2020

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Critter Control® was identified by independent research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of just 50 franchise brands to be named an award-winning franchise in its 2020 report on the Top Home-Based Franchises.

Critter Control® is a nationally recognized brand, the only wildlife management firm with offices coast-to-coast. When it comes to nuisance wildlife, homeowners, businesses and municipalities choose the professionals at Critter Control® nuisance wildlife control to help protect their property.

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises , as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises.

To identify the companies on the list of the Top Home-Based Franchises, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 28,000 franchise owners, representing nearly 300 brands regarding their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.

Critter Control franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.

"Interest in home-based businesses is greater than ever in light of the pandemic. For anyone considering starting a home business, franchise ownership is a great way to go," said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. "The key is to find an industry that excites you and then do your due diligence to find a franchise company that is invested in helping you succeed. Our 2020 list of the Top Home-Based Franchises includes 50 fantastic businesses that can be started as a home-based business -- all of which have outstanding satisfaction with their franchise owners based on our research."

Critter Control's survey data showed strong results in:

Recommended

Do It Again

Enjoy the Business

Enjoy the Organization

Respect

Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2020 Top Home-Based Franchises.

About Critter Control®

Critter Control® is a nationally recognized brand, the only wildlife management firm with offices coast-to-coast. When it comes to nuisance wildlife, homeowners, businesses and municipalities choose the professionals at Critter Control® nuisance wildlife control to help protect their property.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR's research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com

SOURCE Critter Control

Related Links

https://www.crittercontrol.com

