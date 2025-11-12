Critterfence LLC Acquires PetPlaygrounds.com

Monday 11/3/25 Critterfence LLC purchased the assets of Pet Playgrounds including PetPlaygrounds.com

CHESTER, S.C., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Critterfence, marketing their product through critterfence.com, deerfencing.com and bennersgardens.com has announced they are now operating petplaygrounds.com. Pet Playgrounds has been helping customers safely contain their pets since 2008 and is a well-known name in the dog containment fence industry.

Pet Playgrounds

Critterfence is making this announcement on the 27th anniversary of the first date on which bennersgardens.com was first published to the internet. The Critterfence websites (critterfence.com, deerfencing.com, bennersgardens.com and petplaygrounds.com) have been in operation online as early as 11/11/1998 when bennersgardens.com launched (Benners Gardens was founded in 1992).

There are many different types of conventional fencing – chain link fence, aluminum fence, wood fence and more. Critterfence specializes in solving the issues that these types of fences can't; animals passing through large openings, going under conventional fences or going over them.

Some examples include:

excluding deer, birds and other animals from eating plants (vegetable gardens, crops, shrubs and trees)

excluding rodents and reptiles/snakes with small opening size mesh 1/4x1/4, 1/2x1/2 and 1x1 opening size welded wire fence

excluding predators like coyote to protect pets

safely containing animals like dogs, cats, chickens, farm animals and more

With PetPlaygrounds.com under the Critterfence umbrella, they intend to grow their business in the backyard pet fence market. Studies have shown that electric shock collar type invisible fences negatively impact dog behavior. By helping customers build inexpensive, safe, non-electric fences they can install themselves it helps pets run free and live happier healthier lives.

About Critterfence LLC

Critterfence is the industry leader in quality, innovative products engineered to keep animals in or out.

With many patented, exclusive products Critterfence manufactures and ships their product at wholesale pricing, direct from their warehouses to consumers across the United States.

Customers include homeowners, landscapers, municipalities, universities, arboretums, farmers and more.

Critterfence offers free shipping over $99 and ships every order within one business day.

Contact:

Critterfence LLC

Operations

Critterfence

855 921 7900

[email protected]

https://www.critterfence.com

https://www.petplaygrounds.com

SOURCE Critterfence LLC