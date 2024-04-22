CRM in Healthcare Market size is set to grow by USD 8.01 billion from 2023-2027, Accenture Plc, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC. and Amdocs Ltd., and more to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CRM in healthcare market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.01 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.85% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 53%.

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021) - Buy Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CRM in Healthcare Market 2023-2027

Major Players in the Market

Numerous companies are capitalizing on this growing trend by implementing strategic measures such as alliances, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Among the notable players in the cheese based snacks market are:

Accenture Plc, ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Amdocs Ltd., Anthology Inc., Freshworks Inc., Healthgrades Marketplace LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Kapture CRM, Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Sapio Sciences LLC, Siemens AG, SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Viseven Europe OU, Keona Health Inc., NICE Ltd.

Analyst Review

In the dynamic healthcare market, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) solutions play a pivotal role in patient engagement and management for healthcare organizations. These systems facilitate effective communication between healthcare officials, staff, and patients, enhancing patient experience. Data mining of electronic health records, claims data, and consumer data is crucial for patient acquisition strategies. Brands leverage these insights to personalize their offerings, ensuring compliance with healthcare security regulations. Data quality is paramount, as inaccurate information can lead to medical billing errors and negatively impact patient care. Workflows in healthcare systems are optimized using CRM tools, streamlining processes and improving overall efficiency. Yina, Soltani, and Navimipour's research in this area highlights the potential of CRM in revolutionizing the healthcare environment, making it more patient-centric and data-driven.

Key Market Drivers

The CRM market in healthcare is expanding due to the increasing demand for personalized services and patient engagement. CRM solutions enable healthcare providers to utilize social profiles, behavioral data, medical history, inquiries, locations, conditions, and language to cater to patients' unique needs. Physicians can access past diagnoses, family medical history, lifestyle choices, and medication history to develop individualized treatment plans. Patients receive automated emails, SMS, and phone calls with prescriptions, precautions, and reports. CRM tools facilitate account management, loyalty points, and rewards, enhancing patient retention. In the healthcare environment, ICT, PRM, HIT, and e-CRM technologies utilize social media, excel sheets, and real-time data analysis to improve patient care and communication. CRM solutions are essential for effective patient engagement and treatment, benefiting both patients and healthcare professionals.

Challenges and Opportunities

In the healthcare market, CRM implementation faces challenges such as high costs and interoperability issues with legacy systems, as noted by Soltani and Navimipour. Data mining through Social CRM can enhance data quality for healthcare providers and medical service providers, improving service and engagement in patient acquisition strategies. However, healthcare organizations must navigate healthcare security regulations, ensuring digital compliance and HIPAA compliance with medical bills, patient records, and consumer data. IS and PRISMA prioritize analytics for productivity and care outcomes, addressing data silos and inefficiencies. Personalized communications and patient-centric solutions enable engaging, productive care experiences for doctors and patients alike. Medical centers, hospitals, laboratories, and other healthcare systems benefit from electronic health records, claims data, and workflow analytics, ensuring privacy and compliance while enhancing patient care.

In the realm of healthcare, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) systems have emerged as a game-changer, following the footsteps of Hippocrates, the father of medicine. These solutions enable healthcare officials and staff to effectively manage patient engagement and relationships. Brands, including the iconic Apple, have adopted CRM to better understand patient habits and activities through patient profiles, which include demographics, social profiles, behavioral data, medical history, inquiries, locations, conditions, and more. Patients' preferences, past diagnoses, language, ailments, family medical history, lifestyle choices, and medication history are all crucial data points that CRM systems help manage. Account management features offer loyalty points and rewards, while patient inquiries can be tracked through excel sheets, emails, texts, prescriptions, phone calls, and precautions. Physicians can access real-time patient information, including past treatments, previous doctors, and family history, to provide personalized care. CRM systems ensure privacy and security, safeguarding sensitive patient data. In the era of remote and virtual patient care, these solutions prove invaluable, offering flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

To understand more about this market- Download a FREE Sample Report in minutes!

Market Overview

In the healthcare market, CRM (Customer Relationship Management) plays a pivotal role in delivering personalized and effective patient care. CRM systems help healthcare providers manage and analyze patient data, enabling them to provide tailored treatments and improve patient engagement. These systems offer features such as appointment scheduling, electronic health records, and patient communication tools. CRM in healthcare also facilitates data sharing among healthcare professionals, ensuring coordinated care and reducing medical errors. Additionally, CRM analytics provide valuable insights into patient behavior and preferences, allowing providers to deliver targeted marketing campaigns and enhance the overall patient experience. CRM solutions, like those offered by Apple and Salesforce, are revolutionizing healthcare by streamlining operations, improving patient outcomes, and fostering better doctor-patient relationships.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio