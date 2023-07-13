CRM Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% from 2022 to 2027 | Historical and current forecast analysis research report- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRM market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 54.4 billion, according to the latest research report from Technavio. Discover Application Software industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The CRM market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global CRM Market

CRM Market - Vendor Landscape

The CRM market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Vendor Offering

Acoustic LP - The company offers CRM, which features email marketing, mobile marketing, performance insights, and reporting.

The company offers CRM, which features email marketing, mobile marketing, performance insights, and reporting. Adobe Inc. - The company offers CRM such as Adobe Marketo Engage.

The company offers CRM such as Adobe Marketo Engage. HubSpot Inc. - The company offers CRM such as HubSpot CRM.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

CRM Market - Key Market Segmentation

The CRM market is segmented by application (service and support CRM, sales CRM, marketing CRM software, and e-commerce software CRM), and deployment (saas and on-premises)

The market share growth by the service and support CRM segment will be significant during the forecast period. This is due to the benefits it provides in resolving customer issues with efficiency. In addition, it also helps organizations in achieving and maintaining service standards through clear instructions. The service and support software collects vital consumer data and input, which is then used to improve business operations and address similar issues more quickly. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

CRM Market - Regional Market Outlook

The market is segmented by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

North America is estimated to contribute 55% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Businesses in the region are making investments in cloud services to adopt enterprise applications and streamline their operational procedures. SaaS solutions provide convenient access to various software types, including ERP, CRM, and HRM, using a simple one-click functionality through web browsers. Furthermore, there is an increase in the number of enterprises from industries like BFSI, telecom and IT, healthcare, and retail, contributing to the overall growth in the region.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Acoustic LP

Adobe Inc.

Agile CRM Inc.

Concentrix Corp.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

HubSpot Inc.

Koch Industries Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Sage Group Plc

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SugarCRM Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd.

Zendesk Inc.

Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

CRM Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

A focus on customer retention is a key factor driving the market growth. Businesses are focusing on retaining customers and maintaining long-term relationships with them. This approach extends the customer lifecycle and enables businesses to generate revenue by reselling their products or services. This reduces marketing expenditure while increasing consumer trust. A CRM allows you to share your latest offerings with both current and new customers. Major organizations are using CRM to improve customer engagement, which helps in building the brand. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing demand for social interaction is a major trend in the market. There is a growing demand in the market for integrating CRM activities with social media services. This integration is aimed at gaining valuable insights and developing future products. By adopting this approach, companies can analyze social communications in real-time and leverage a combination of keyword analysis and predictive algorithms to understand their target audience better. This data breakdown helps in identifying and categorizing potential buyers in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

Data security concerns are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Organizations are experiencing a rising number of cyberattacks, leading to significant revenue losses and challenges in maintaining production efficiency. SMEs are particularly targeted by cybercriminals. Additionally, enterprise SaaS CRM applications are accessed through the Internet, and data transactions occur across various locations involving third-party entities. These operating environments are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks and represent considerable risks. Hence these data security concerns are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Customer relationship management (CRM) in the healthcare market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 8.01 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises model and cloud-based model), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for personalized healthcare services and patient engagement solutions is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 59,426.56 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (retail, BFSI manufacturing, telecom and it, and others), application (service and support, sales, marketing, and e-commerce), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

CRM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acoustic LP, Adobe Inc., Agile CRM Inc., Concentrix Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HubSpot Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SugarCRM Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Vtiger Systems India Pvt. Ltd., Zendesk Inc., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global CRM market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global CRM market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Service and support CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Service and support CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Service and support CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Service and support CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Service and support CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Sales CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Sales CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sales CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Sales CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sales CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Marketing CRM software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Marketing CRM software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Marketing CRM software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Marketing CRM software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Marketing CRM software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 E-Commerce software CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on E-Commerce software CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on E-Commerce software CRM - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on E-Commerce software CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on E-Commerce software CRM - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on SaaS - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on SaaS - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acoustic LP

Exhibit 116: Acoustic LP - Overview



Exhibit 117: Acoustic LP - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Acoustic LP - Key offerings

12.4 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 119: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Concentrix Corp.

Exhibit 123: Concentrix Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Concentrix Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Concentrix Corp. - Key offerings

12.6 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 HubSpot Inc.

Exhibit 131: HubSpot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: HubSpot Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: HubSpot Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Koch Industries Inc.

Exhibit 134: Koch Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Koch Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Koch Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Koch Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

12.10 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 143: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

12.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 148: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 Pegasystems Inc.

Exhibit 153: Pegasystems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Pegasystems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Pegasystems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 156: Pegasystems Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Sage Group Plc

Exhibit 157: Sage Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 158: Sage Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Sage Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Sage Group Plc - Segment focus

12.14 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 161: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 SAP SE

Exhibit 165: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 166: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 167: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 168: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.16 SAS Institute Inc.

Exhibit 170: SAS Institute Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: SAS Institute Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: SAS Institute Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: SAS Institute Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 SugarCRM Inc.

Exhibit 174: SugarCRM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: SugarCRM Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 176: SugarCRM Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio