CRM Market Value to Grow by USD 42.41 bn | Increasing Adoption of CRM by SMEs to Drive Growth | Technavio

Some of the primary growth drivers for the CRM market are the increasing adoption of CRM by SMEs, increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings, and focus on customer engagement, according to Technavio. However, factors such as data security concerns may challenge the market growth.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The CRM market has been segmented by application into CRM customer service and support software, CRM sales software, CRM marketing software, and CRM e-commerce software.

Similarly, the market has been segmented by deployment into SaaS and on-premise.

The SaaS segment has experienced significant market share growth.

Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the CRM market has been segmented into five regions, namely North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA.

Notes:

The CRM market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The CRM market is segmented deployment (SaaS and on-premise), application (CRM customer service and support software, CRM sales software, CRM marketing software, and CRM e-commerce software), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA).

, , APAC, , and MEA). The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share. The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Adobe Inc., Aurea Corp., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

CRM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 42.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.34 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Aurea Corp., HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

