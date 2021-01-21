CRM System Automates Workflows for Automobile Giant in the Middle East

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainvire integrated the Autoline ERP system with a tailor-made CRM for a prominent automobile giant based in the Middle East.

The innovative CRM integration with Autoline ERP aims to streamline the operations of the marketing, distribution, and service departments of the client. Brainvire's experts brainstormed on ideas and successfully implemented many functionalities to automate workflow processes.

Brainvire Infotech

The client is one of the largest automotive companies in the Middle East. With 300+ sales staff, they have 31+ showrooms, a growing marketing and support team.

Previously, the client used Salesforce to handle its sales operations. However, due to the limited automation capabilities of the previous system, a custom CRM solution with Autoline ERP integration was suggested by Brainvire experts. The custom-built CRM solution has many automated features and smooth integration with other applications. It has helped the client to increase their operational efficiency manifold.

The platform enables the client to provide both online and offline services, saving considerable time and effort. Customers may, for example, use a calendar to book test drives and apply their preferences for vehicles. They can also raise service tickets like extending their insurance policy, or other add-ons.

Invoicing was automated by Autoline integration with CRM. WhatsApp and SMS integration enabled constant communication with customers.

"The client was able to discover their true potential with Automated CRM with Autoline integration. The new software stack, features, and functionality streamlined their workflow and provided key insights to boost customer loyalty, company efficiency, and returns," said Mr. Chintan Shah, CEO of Brainvire.

This advanced tech stack enables the company to hit all sales touchpoints and simplify workflow. A 360-degree view into customer data provides greater insight into the life cycle of the customer, revenue, and future forecasts. Overall, Brainvire led the digital revitalization of the organizational workflows of the client and assisted them in achieving tangible results.

About Brainvire

Developing solutions with innovation, Brainvire is one of the top IT consulting firms. With 20+ years of experience, 800+ employees, and have delivered 1,500+ projects to its clientele, it has enjoyed a 95% customer retention rate. Brainvire offers exclusive IT consultancy services such as Business Intelligence, SEO Services, CRM for eCommerce etc.

It has earned many accolades, such as "Top IT Services Firm 2020", "Top Mobile App Developers 2020", and "Top E-commerce Developers 2020" from Clutch.

