CRMBC Appoints PCM to Slash Workers' Comp Costs, Boosting Financial Health for California Restaurants

FRESNO, Calif., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Restaurant Mutual Benefit Corporation (CRMBC), a leading workers' compensation provider for the California restaurant industry, today announced the appointment of Pacific Claims Management (PCM) as its new third-party administrator (TPA). This appointment will enhance how workers' compensation claims are managed, focusing on reducing costs and improving service efficiency for CRMBC members.

Kaya Stanley, CEO of CRMBC, discussed the rationale behind the new partnership, "The choice of a Self-Insured Group's TPA significantly impacts the group's health, the speed of claims closures, and our overall financial performance. After a thorough analysis, the board and I are confident that PCM is the ideal partner to help us achieve our goals."

PCM is renowned for its service in the self-insured sector, specializing in substantially reducing workers' compensation costs through an unbundled service model. This model ensures that PCM operates without financial interests in ancillary services, allowing them to focus solely on efficient and effective claims management.

PCM achieves substantial client savings by avoiding potential conflicts of interest in bundled services. Their approach integrates advanced technology with personalized service, ensuring that claims are processed promptly and attentively. They focus entirely on the needs of the clients and their workers without the influence of external financial incentives.

Randy Bugg, CEO of Pacific Claims Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "We look forward to applying our claims management expertise to the dynamic California restaurant industry. Our team is committed to transparency, efficiency, and client satisfaction. Our focus on expedient and effective claim resolution will greatly benefit CRMBC members."

The partnership starts on June 1, 2024, with PCM taking over all claims administration responsibilities. CRMBC will introduce PCM's services to its members in the upcoming weeks through detailed communications about the transition process and expected improvements.

Kaya Stanley added, "Our primary concern has always been the welfare of our members and their employees. With PCM's proactive claims management and innovative solutions, we are enhancing service and efficiency standards in workers' compensation management."

Members of CRMBC are encouraged to reach out with any questions or for more information about the upcoming changes. CRMBC and PCM are committed to transparency throughout this transition and will ensure all members are well-informed and prepared to benefit from the new services.

About CRMBC

CRMBC is a California Self-Insured Group (SIG) formed BY restaurant owners FOR restaurant owners. Choosing to opt out of commercial insurance that uses premiums to boost their substantial profits and overhead, CRMBC is a group of business-savvy restaurant owners who joined forces to self-insure their work comp for sustainable cost savings.

About Pacific Claims Management:

Pacific Claims Management (PCM) is a third-party claims administrator in Fresno, CA. They specialize in small—to medium-sized employers who may not receive the attention they deserve in the claim services market. PCM prides itself on providing a blend of old-fashioned service and innovative solutions.

SOURCE California Restaurant Mutual Benefit Corp