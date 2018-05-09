CRMDialer Offers Free Enterprise Level CRM and Call Center Capabilities, Leading to More Deals Closed and People Working Better Together

NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CRMDialer, powered by IRIS CRM, announced its official launch today. With it comes an exciting new platform designed to provide sales organizations with a sophisticated telemarketing and customer relationship management (CRM) solution at a more accessible cost than legacy software. Now, small and midsize businesses and companies across a range of industries can access the advanced features of an enterprise level CRM solution without the major financial investment.

That's not the only way that CRMDialer stands out. This game-changing dialer fits the needs of businesses in three main ways.

It's a Power-Packed Bundle

Sure, there are many CRM solutions on the market, but many lack basic tools of communication such as telephony and SMS. Phone communication is typically outsourced to third party vendors and apps, creating a gap in companies' views of their customers. CRMDialer bridges the gap with a dialer that enables seamless integration with their CRM system. That means sales organizations can take call centers out of their siloes. This opens up communication to the entire organization so there are no breaks in the conversation and no leads lost.

It's User-Friendly

Many dialers are difficult and time-consuming to deploy. Not this one. CRMDialer is a fully customizable platform, setting it apart from others in the crowded CRM market. CRMDialer requires no long-term contracts and is a white label solution, which allows licensees to customize the tool with their own branding, including colors, fonts and graphics.

It Provides Modern Tools for Modern Business

CRMDialer also allows companies to capitalize on the increasing number of executives and decision makers doing business via their mobile devices. Users can engage in a dialogue with leads via text message, and research has shown that CEOs are over 80 percent more likely to respond to communication via text message, compared to 20 percent with email. Other advanced features of CRMDialer include:

Speech recognition with near 100 percent transcription accuracy

Integration with Gmail, Google Calendar, Adobe Sign, Outlook, LiveChat, ZipRecruiter and others

Visitor tracking which provides sales reps with the opportunity to immediately follow up with interested prospects

Intuitive user interface

SMS communication

Helpdesk system

Comprehensive knowledge base, live chat and email support

"A powerful CRM solution can take businesses of any size to the next level, but they are often rigidly structured and require a great deal of time and money to install and integrate," said Dimitri Akhrin, CPP, President of IRIS CRM, parent company of CRMDialer. "CRMDialer takes all of the sales and marketing functions of enterprise solutions, adds flexibility and integrated communication tools, and makes them available to organizations of all sizes at an affordable cost. CRMDialer helps its users communicate and collaborate more effectively, close more deals and work better together."

Discover this powerful solution for yourself. Get more information and sign up for a free account by visiting http://www.crmdialer.com/.

About CRMDialer

CRMDialer, powered by IRIS CRM, offers the most important CRM tools in a customizable dashboard to help small and midsize businesses manage sales in a simple way. The telemarketing platform is integrated with cutting-edge features to accelerate sales performance, improve communication, reach more prospects and convert them to clients. For more information, visit http://www.crmdialer.com/ .

