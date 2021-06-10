CRMI Honors 33 Service Organizations for Delivering 'World-Class' Customer Service; 6 Cited for Certification in Customer Experience Management Professional (CEMPRO)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI), specialists in driving companies' revenues and profits by implementing Customer Experience (CX) strategies that make CX the most critical component of their DNA (CXDNA), announced that 33 service organizations have qualified to receive the NorthFace ScoreBoard Service Award 2020 for superior customer service.

CRMI also recognized six companies for engaging employees to meet the rigorous customer-relationship training requirements needed for the NorthFace ScoreBoard CEMPRO Award 2020. The certified Customer Experience Management Professional (CEMPRO) program was established in 2010 to provide best-in-class training curricula for organizations who want to ensure that their customer-facing groups (CFG) have mastered the skills needed to deliver consistently exceptional customer service. The award criteria require the entire applicable CFG to receive the training and 90% must achieve a minimum test score of 80% within the calendar year.

CRMI also nominated five companies who potentially have created an employee-centric work environment (NFSB Voice of Employee), pending rating by their employees (4.0+ out of 5.0 scale or equivalent scale). The NorthFace ScoreBoard Voice of Employee Award 2020 was established in 2020 to encourage companies to create an employee-centric work environment that includes career opportunities, a competitive benefits program, competitive salary compensation, training to improve work skills, employee recognition and a balanced home-work life, that results in employees providing continuous superior customer experiences.

CRMI also nominates five companies for the special NorthFace ScoreBoard Triple Crown Award (established in 2020) for those organizations that qualify for all three NFSB Awards within a given calendar year. The NFSB Triple Crown marketing rights include use of the unique award-logo-tagline in all print/electronic media. The tagline "CXDNA Ultimate Ecosystem℠" recognizes organizations that have achieved the world-class excellence standards for all interactions with customers - partners and employees.

Lastly, CRMI has recognized 200-plus companies with the special NorthFace ScoreBoard Covid-19 Certification to honor their contribution in the fight against this fatal virus. All recipients are listed in the Forbes Articles (Giacomo Tognini April 2020 ; Grace Chung May 2020 ) and may also apply for the NFSB Service Award.

View a full list of 2020 recipients and learn about CRMI.

For more information on how to qualify for the NorthFace ScoreBoard Triple Crown Award, visit www.CRMIREWARDS.com or call (978) 710-3269 and ask for Diane Rivera, [email protected] .

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Customer Relationship Management Institute LLC (CRMI)