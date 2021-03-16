CRMLS and Glide Team Up to Revolutionize the Offer Process

All of Glide Offers' features are now available to 100,000+ real estate professionals across California. The platform's flagship feature, a "Submit offer using Glide" button or link on listing detail pages, rolls out in Paragon and Flexmls systems today, with a future launch for users of the Matrix system planned in Q2 of 2021.

New features in this CRMLS user benefit include the ability to efficiently prepare offers, securely deliver them, effortlessly manage and compare offers, and streamline the offer negotiation process, plus create and manage transaction timelines. CRMLS users may access these new features on any device, as well as through the Glide iOS app.

"This is a game-changer for real estate," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "Since the beginning of my MLS career, I've viewed streamlining the offer process as a 'holy grail' for our users. Real estate professionals need this type of technology. Giving them access to offer submission and management directly from the MLS removes a massive amount of friction from the real estate transaction."

Glide CEO Sebastian Tonkin is excited to provide CRMLS agents, brokers, and teams with a powerful, modern, and efficient offers solution, saying, "Buying or selling your home is the biggest financial event most consumers ever experience, and yet the process today is still being managed offline or via email. By making offer submission and negotiation a direct extension of the MLS, we have taken a huge step toward simplifying the real estate transaction process to the benefit of every CRMLS member and their clients. This integration is the first of its kind and we're excited to be partnering with the #1 largest MLS in the US to make it happen."

CRMLS users can claim their no-cost benefit by signing up or signing into Glide. For more details, visit https://www.glide.com/crmls/ .

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing more than 100,000 real estate professionals from 40 Associations, Boards, and MLS organizations. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS, visit www.crmls.org .

About Glide

Glide's mission is to make real estate transactions faster, simpler and safer for real estate professionals and their clients. Trusted on one in three home sales in California, Glide is the fastest-growing transaction management solution designed to enhance client service at every step of the home sale journey. Agents, brokers, and teams can access Glide for free at www.Glide.com .



Media Contact:

