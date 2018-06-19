ePropertyWatch is an online service that helps CRMLS users stay in touch with past clients, with the aim of retaining them as future clients. The service generates drip email reports for each client, containing information about their home and neighborhood – that is, the kind of data consumers may otherwise turn to third-party real estate sites to uncover. The email reports, which can include home valuations, nearby listings, valuation forecasts, local trends, and more, are data-rich and easy for consumers to understand.

As part of the agreement between CRMLS and CoreLogic, CRMLS users will be able to track up to 2,500 contacts in ePropertyWatch at no additional cost. Additional contact tracking is available at a discount. With local data, agent-specific branding, and advanced customization options, ePropertyWatch aims to help CRMLS users demonstrate lasting value to potential repeat clients.

"We're always looking for ways to provide additional value to our users," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "With ePropertyWatch reports, consumers receive the information they need, and our users get another tool to help sharpen their professional expertise."

"It's a win for everybody, professionals and consumers," he added.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing over 93,500 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crmls-launches-epropertywatch-as-new-user-benefit-300668926.html

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

